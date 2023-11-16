Saved Articles

TVS Scooty Zest Matte Series

77,808*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
TVS Scooty Zest Key Specs
Engine109.7 cc
View all Scooty Zest specs and features

Scooty Zest Matte Series Latest Updates

Scooty Zest falls under Scooter category and has 2 variants. The price of Scooty Zest Matte Series (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 77,808. The fuel capacity of Matte Series

  • Fuel Capacity: 5 L
  • Length: 1770 mm
  • Max Power: 7.81 PS @ 7500 rpm
  • Engine Type: Single-Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air-Cooled Spark Ignition System
    ...Read More

    TVS Scooty Zest Matte Series Price

    Matte Series
    ₹ 77,808*On-Road Price
    109.7 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    64,980
    RTO
    5,964
    Insurance
    5,314
    Accessories Charges
    1,550
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    77,808
    EMI@1,672/mo
    TVS Scooty Zest Matte Series Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    5 L
    Length
    1770 mm
    Wheelbase
    1250 mm
    Kerb Weight
    103 kg
    Height
    1139 mm
    Saddle Height
    760 mm
    Width
    660 mm
    Underseat storage
    19
    Wheel Size
    Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    110 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-90/100-10,Rear :-90/90-10
    Radial Tyre
    Yes
    Rear Brake Diameter
    130 mm
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Max Power
    7.81 PS @ 7500 rpm
    Max Torque
    8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Ignition
    Digital IDI Ignition
    Drive Type
    Belt Drive
    Displacement
    109.7 cc
    Cooling System
    Air Cooled
    Engine Type
    Single-Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air-Cooled Spark Ignition System
    Starting
    Kick and Self Start
    Valve Per Cylinder
    2
    Gear Box
    CVT
    Fuel Supply
    Carburetor
    Emission Type
    bs6
    No of Cylinders
    1
    Body Graphics
    Yes
    Rear Suspension
    Coil spring with Hydraulic Dampers
    Front Suspension
    Telescopic
    Charging at Charging Station
    No
    Charging at Home
    No
    Charging Point
    Yes
    Speedometer
    Analogue
    Console
    Analogue
    Odometer
    Analogue
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Braking Type
    Synchronized Braking System
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    Pilot Lamps
    Yes
    Battery Capacity
    12 V, 5 Ah
    Boot Light
    Yes
    DRLs
    Yes
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    Bulb
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    Halogen
    Battery Type
    Lead Acid
    TVS Scooty Zest Matte Series EMI
    EMI1,505 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    70,027
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    70,027
    Interest Amount
    20,282
    Payable Amount
    90,309

    TVS Scooty Zest other Variants

    Gloss
    ₹ 75,617*On-Road Price
    109.7 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    62,980
    RTO
    5,604
    Insurance
    5,283
    Accessories Charges
    1,750
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    75,617
    EMI@1,625/mo
