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Zest 110PriceMileageSpecifications
TVS Zest 110 Front View
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TVS Zest 110 Front Left View
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TVS Zest 110 Front Right View
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TVS Zest 110 Right Side View
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TVS Zest 110 Back View Mirror
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TVS Zest 110 Brand Logo And Name
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TVS Zest 110 Matte Series

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
84,434*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
TVS Zest 110 Key Specs
Engine109.7 cc
View all Zest 110 specs and features

Zest 110 Matte Series

Zest 110 Matte Series Prices

The Zest 110 Matte Series, is listed at ₹84,434 (ex-showroom).

Zest 110 Matte Series Mileage

All variants of the Zest 110 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Zest 110 Matte Series Colours

The Zest 110 Matte Series is available in 6 colour options: Matte Black, Matte Blue, Matte Red, Pearl White, Purple, Turquoise Blue.

Zest 110 Matte Series Engine and Transmission

The Zest 110 Matte Series is powered by a 109.7 cc engine.

Zest 110 Matte Series vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Zest 110's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hero Pleasure Plus priced between ₹69.77 Thousands - 75.71 Thousands or the Honda Dio priced between ₹68.85 Thousands - 79.97 Thousands.

Zest 110 Matte Series Specs & Features

The Zest 110 Matte Series has Pass Switch, Low Fuel Indicator and Passenger Footrest.

TVS Zest 110 Matte Series Price

Zest 110 Matte Series

₹ 84,434*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
72,200
RTO
5,776
Insurance
6,458
On-Road Price in Delhi
84,434
EMI@1,815/mo
Add to Compare
Close

TVS Zest 110 Matte Series Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
5 L
Length
1770 mm
Wheelbase
1250 mm
Kerb Weight
103 kg
Height
1139 mm
Saddle Height
760 mm
Width
660 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
110 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10,Rear :-90/90-10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
80 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
7.81 PS @ 7500 rpm
Engine Type
Single-Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air-Cooled Spark Ignition System
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Max Torque
8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
CVT
Displacement
109.7 cc
Fuel Supply
Carburetor
Emission Type
bs6

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
Coil spring with Hydraulic Dampers
Front Suspension
Telescopic

Features and Safety

Speedometer
Analogue
Console
Analogue
Odometer
Analogue
Pass Switch
Yes
Underseat storage
19
Passenger Footrest
Yes

Charging

Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12 V, 5 Ah
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
Halogen
Battery Type
Lead Acid
TVS Zest 110 Matte Series EMI
EMI1,633 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
75,990
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
75,990
Interest Amount
22,009
Payable Amount
97,999

TVS Zest 110 other Variants

Zest 110 Gloss

₹ 82,675*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
70,600
RTO
5,648
Insurance
6,427
On-Road Price in Delhi
82,675
EMI@1,777/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Zest 110 SXC

₹ 87,692*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
75,500
RTO
6,040
Insurance
6,152
On-Road Price in Delhi
87,692
EMI@1,885/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

TVS Zest 110 Alternatives

Hero Pleasure Plus

Hero Pleasure Plus

69,766 - 75,712
+4
Zest 110vsPleasure Plus
Honda Dio

Honda Dio

68,846 - 79,973
Zest 110vsDio
Honda Activa 6G

Honda Activa 6G

74,369 - 87,693
+2
Zest 110vsActiva 6G
Hero Xoom 110

Hero Xoom 110

72,351 - 77,836
+1
Zest 110vsXoom 110
Yamaha RayZR 125

Yamaha RayZR 125

74,960 - 87,560
+5
Zest 110vsRayZR 125

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