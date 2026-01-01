|Engine
|109.7 cc
The Zest 110 Matte Series, is listed at ₹84,434 (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Zest 110 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Zest 110 Matte Series is available in 6 colour options: Matte Black, Matte Blue, Matte Red, Pearl White, Purple, Turquoise Blue.
The Zest 110 Matte Series is powered by a 109.7 cc engine.
In the Zest 110's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hero Pleasure Plus priced between ₹69.77 Thousands - 75.71 Thousands or the Honda Dio priced between ₹68.85 Thousands - 79.97 Thousands.
The Zest 110 Matte Series has Pass Switch, Low Fuel Indicator and Passenger Footrest.