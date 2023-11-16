Saved Articles

TVS Scooty Pep Plus Glossy

64,998*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
TVS Scooty Pep Plus Key Specs
Engine87.8 cc
View all Scooty Pep Plus specs and features

Scooty Pep Plus Glossy Latest Updates

Scooty Pep Plus falls under Scooter category and has 2 variants. The price of Scooty Pep Plus Glossy (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 64,998. The fuel capacity of Glossy

  • Fuel Capacity: 4.2 L
  • Max Power: 5.4 PS @ 6500 rpm
  • Engine Type: SINGLE CYLINDER, 4 STROKE, FUEL INJECTION, AIR - COOLED, SPARK IGNITION, ETFI TECHNOLOGY
    • ...Read More

    TVS Scooty Pep Plus Glossy Price

    Glossy
    ₹ 64,998*On-Road Price
    87.8 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    56,009
    RTO
    3,360
    Insurance
    5,629
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    64,998
    EMI@1,397/mo
    TVS Scooty Pep Plus Glossy Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    4.2 L
    Ground Clearance
    135 mm
    Wheelbase
    1230 mm
    Kerb Weight
    93 kg
    Underseat storage
    Yes
    Wheel Size
    Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    110 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-3.00-10,Rear :-3.00-10
    Radial Tyre
    Yes
    Rear Brake Diameter
    110 mm
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Max Power
    5.4 PS @ 6500 rpm
    Stroke
    43 mm
    Max Torque
    6.5 Nm @ 3500 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Ignition
    ECU Controlled Ignition
    Drive Type
    Belt Drive
    Displacement
    87.8 cc
    Clutch
    Centrifugal Clutch
    Cooling System
    Air Cooled
    Engine Type
    SINGLE CYLINDER, 4 STROKE, FUEL INJECTION, AIR - COOLED, SPARK IGNITION, ETFI TECHNOLOGY
    Starting
    Kick and Self Start
    Valve Per Cylinder
    2
    Gear Box
    CVT
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Bore
    51 mm
    No of Cylinders
    1
    Body Graphics
    Yes
    Rear Suspension
    Coil spring with Hydraulic Dampers
    Front Suspension
    Telescopic
    Charging at Charging Station
    No
    Charging at Home
    No
    Tripmeter
    Analogue
    Charging Point
    Yes
    Speedometer
    Analogue
    Console
    Analogue
    Carry Hook
    Yes
    Odometer
    Analogue
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    Battery Capacity
    12 V, 5 Ah
    DRLs
    Yes
    Tail Light
    Bulb
    Turn Signal Lamp
    Bulb
    Average Fuel economy Indicator
    Yes
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    Halogen
    TVS Scooty Pep Plus Glossy EMI
    EMI1,257 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    58,498
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    58,498
    Interest Amount
    16,943
    Payable Amount
    75,441

    TVS Scooty Pep Plus other Variants

    Matte Edition
    ₹ 67,972*On-Road Price
    87.8 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    58,759
    RTO
    3,525
    Insurance
    5,688
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    67,972
    EMI@1,461/mo
