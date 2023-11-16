Scooty Pep Plus falls under Scooter category and has 2 variants. The price of Scooty Pep Plus Glossy (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 64,998. The fuel capacity of Glossy Scooty Pep Plus falls under Scooter category and has 2 variants. The price of Scooty Pep Plus Glossy (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 64,998. The fuel capacity of Glossy is 4.2 L litres. It offers many features like Carry Hook, Average Fuel economy Indicator, Charging Point, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and specs like: Fuel Capacity: 4.2 L Max Power: 5.4 PS @ 6500 rpm Engine Type: SINGLE CYLINDER, 4 STROKE, FUEL INJECTION, AIR - COOLED, SPARK IGNITION, ETFI TECHNOLOGY ...Read MoreRead Less