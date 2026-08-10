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TVS Scooty Pep Plus

₹65,514 - 68,414*
4.6
5
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
TVS Scooty Pep Plus is discontinued and no longer produced.
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Variants

TVS Scooty Pep Plus Alternatives

Hero Pleasure Plus

Hero Pleasure Plus

69,766 - 75,712
Scooty Pep PlusvsPleasure Plus
TVS Zest 110

TVS Zest 110

70,600 - 75,500
Scooty Pep PlusvsZest 110
Honda Dio

Honda Dio

68,846 - 79,973
Scooty Pep PlusvsDio
Hero Xoom 110

Hero Xoom 110

72,351 - 77,836
Scooty Pep PlusvsXoom 110
Hero Xoom

Hero Xoom

72,284 - 82,617
Scooty Pep PlusvsXoom
Hero Destini Prime

Hero Destini Prime

69,430 - 72,799
Scooty Pep PlusvsDestini Prime

TVS Scooty Pep Plus Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    87.8 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    50 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    5.4 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    66 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    6.5 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    93 kg
View All Scooty Pep Plus SpecsView specs icon

TVS Scooty Pep Plus Variants

TVS Scooty Pep Plus price starts at ₹ 65,514 and goes up to ₹ 68,414 (Ex-showroom). TVS Scooty Pep Plus comes in 2 variants. TVS Scooty Pep Plus's top variant is Matte Edition.
2 Variants Available
Scooty Pep Plus Glossy
₹65,514*
87.8 cc
66 kmph
Scooty Pep Plus Matte Edition
₹68,414*
87.8 cc
66 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

TVS Scooty Pep Plus Visual Comparison

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TVS Scooty Pep Plus comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
TVS Scooty Pep Plus
TVS Scooty Pep Plus image
Rs. 65,514Onwards
4.65
87.8 cc5.4 PS6.5 NmScooters93 kg-DrumDrumAlloy
Hero Pleasure PlusHero Pleasure Plus imageRs. 69,766Onwards
4.6106
110.9 cc8.1 PS8.70 NmScooters106 kg1769 mmDrumDrumAlloyScooty Pep PlusVSPleasure Plus
Joy e-bike WolfJoy e-bike Wolf imageRs. 54,999Onwards
520
-250 W-Scooters81 kg1830 mmDiscDiscAlloyScooty Pep PlusVSWolf
TVS Zest 110TVS Zest 110 imageRs. 70,600Onwards
4.463
109.7 cc7.81 PS8.8 NmScooters103 kg1770 mmDrumDrumAlloyScooty Pep PlusVSZest 110
Honda DioHonda Dio imageRs. 68,846Onwards
4.6704
109.51 cc7.76 PS9.3 NmScooters103 kg1808 mmDrumDrumGolden Steel RimScooty Pep PlusVSDio
Hero Xoom 110Hero Xoom 110 imageRs. 72,351Onwards
4.7142
110.9 cc8.15 PS8.70 NmScooters108 kg1881 mmDiscDrumAlloyScooty Pep PlusVSXoom 110
Ampere ReoAmpere Reo imageRs. 59,900Onwards---35 NmScooters71.4 kg1800 mmDiscDrum-Scooty Pep PlusVSReo

TVS Scooty Pep Plus Images

TVS Scooty Pep Plus Image 1
TVS Scooty Pep Plus Image 2
TVS Scooty Pep Plus Image 3
TVS Scooty Pep Plus Image 4
TVS Scooty Pep Plus Image 5
TVS Scooty Pep Plus Image 6

TVS Scooty Pep Plus Colours

TVS Scooty Pep Plus is available in the 6 Colours in India.

Aqua matte

TVS Scooty Pep Plus User Reviews & Ratings

4.6Engine & Performance
4.6Features
4.4Safety
4.6Design
4.8Value For Money
4.6Comfort
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TVS Scooty Pep Plus User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users find the model stylish, budget-friendly, and easy to handle, especially for women. However, some mention average design aesthetics and the lack of advanced features like push start.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconStylish design
  • check circle iconBudget-friendly
  • check circle iconLightweight and easy to handle
  • check circle iconGood mileage
  • check circle iconComfortable seating

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconLack of push start feature
  • warning iconDesign not very attractive
  • warning iconLimited features
  • warning iconLess power for long distances
  • warning iconNot suitable for heavy luggage

User Reviews

Pep for all now
Nice quality of pep can ride long distances and easy to park even in small places .worth the ride. Can carry luggages in front.comfotablr seating .smooth ride
By: Madhu Kalra (Jul 23, 2025)
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For Middle Class People
It is a value-for-money vehicle that offers decent comfort. The design isn't very attractive, and it also doesn't have a push start feature
By: Aarav Gupta (Jul 22, 2025)
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BEST LOOK GOOD PERFOMANCE
GOOD SMALL BIKE WORTH FOR MONEY BEST DESIGN GOOD LOOKS GOOD MILEGE PRICE ALSO COMPITATIVE LESS WEIGHT OVERALL GOOD
By: AMBRISH (Aug 28, 2024)
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Perfect light weight scooty with a elegant look.
Overall it is wonderful scooty, the features are nice and the price is also very decent...would recommend for others to buy this one.
By: Sweta (Jul 19, 2024)
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TVs scooter
Nice look with smoothie rides light to handle for girls and ladies also pocket friendly with its average
By: Deepika (Apr 14, 2024)
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TVS Scooty Pep Plus Specifications and Features

Max Power5.4 PS
Body TypeScooters
Charging PointYes
Max Torque6.5 Nm
Kick and Self StartYes
Mileage50.0 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
HeadlightHalogen
Engine87.8 cc
Max Speed66 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Scooty Pep Plus specs and features

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