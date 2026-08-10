TVS Scooty Pep Plus Key Specs
- Engine87.8 cc
- Mileage50 kmpl
- Power5.4 ps
- Speed66 kmph
- Max Torque6.5 Nm
- Kerb Weight93 kg
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|TVS Scooty Pep Plus
|Rs. 65,514Onwards
|87.8 cc
|5.4 PS
|6.5 Nm
|Scooters
|93 kg
|-
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|Hero Pleasure Plus
|Rs. 69,766Onwards
|110.9 cc
|8.1 PS
|8.70 Nm
|Scooters
|106 kg
|1769 mm
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|Scooty Pep PlusVSPleasure Plus
|Joy e-bike Wolf
|Rs. 54,999Onwards
|-
|250 W
|-
|Scooters
|81 kg
|1830 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Scooty Pep PlusVSWolf
|TVS Zest 110
|Rs. 70,600Onwards
|109.7 cc
|7.81 PS
|8.8 Nm
|Scooters
|103 kg
|1770 mm
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|Scooty Pep PlusVSZest 110
|Honda Dio
|Rs. 68,846Onwards
|109.51 cc
|7.76 PS
|9.3 Nm
|Scooters
|103 kg
|1808 mm
|Drum
|Drum
|Golden Steel Rim
|Scooty Pep PlusVSDio
|Hero Xoom 110
|Rs. 72,351Onwards
|110.9 cc
|8.15 PS
|8.70 Nm
|Scooters
|108 kg
|1881 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|Scooty Pep PlusVSXoom 110
|Ampere Reo
|Rs. 59,900Onwards
|-
|-
|-
|35 Nm
|Scooters
|71.4 kg
|1800 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|-
|Scooty Pep PlusVSReo
TVS Scooty Pep Plus is available in the 6 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
Users find the model stylish, budget-friendly, and easy to handle, especially for women. However, some mention average design aesthetics and the lack of advanced features like push start.
|Max Power
|5.4 PS
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Max Torque
|6.5 Nm
|Kick and Self Start
|Yes
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Headlight
|Halogen
|Engine
|87.8 cc
|Max Speed
|66 kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
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