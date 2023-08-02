HT Auto
TVS Scooty Pep Plus Specifications

TVS Scooty Pep Plus starting price is Rs. 52,915 in India. TVS Scooty Pep Plus is available in 2 variant and Powered by a null engine.
52,915 - 64,522*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
TVS Scooty Pep Plus Specs

TVS Scooty Pep Plus comes with 87.8 cc engine. It comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Scooty Pep Plus starts at Rs. 52,915 (ex-showroom price).

TVS Scooty Pep Plus Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Matte Edition
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Kerb Weight
93 kg
Fuel Capacity
4.2 L
Ground Clearance
135 mm
Wheelbase
1230 mm
Underseat storage
Yes
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
110 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10,Rear :-3.00-10
Radial Tyre
Yes
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Max Power
5.4 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
43 mm
Max Torque
6.5 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic
Ignition
ECU Controlled Ignition
No of Cylinders
1
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Displacement
87.8 cc
Clutch
Centrifugal Clutch
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Engine Type
SINGLE CYLINDER, 4 STROKE, FUEL INJECTION, AIR - COOLED, SPARK IGNITION, ETFI TECHNOLOGY
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
CVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
51 mm
Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
Coil spring with Hydraulic Dampers
Front Suspension
Telescopic
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Tripmeter
Analogue
Charging Point
Yes
Speedometer
Analogue
Console
Analogue
Carry Hook
Yes
Odometer
Analogue
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 5 Ah
DRLs
Yes
Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Average Fuel economy Indicator
Yes
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
Halogen

TVS Scooty Pep Plus Alternatives

TVS Jupiter 125

TVS Jupiter 125

76,025 - 82,575
Scooty Pep P... vs Jupiter 125

TVS News

TVS iQube electric scooter.
TVS Motor Company records 4% jump in total sales in July
2 Aug 2023
All-women motorcycle rally reaches Kargil on TVS Ronin, celebrates Kargil Divas
29 Jul 2023
All-women motorcycle rally reaches Kargil on TVS Ronin, celebrates Kargil Divas
29 Jul 2023
25 women riders atop TVS Ronin bikes have embarked on a seven-day ride from Delhi to Dras.
Indian Army flags off all-women bike rally atop TVS Ronin to celebrate Kargil Vijay Diwas
18 Jul 2023
MS Dhoni is well known for his impressive car and bike collection.
Watch: MS Dhoni's garage full of massive bike and car collection
18 Jul 2023
TVS says it has over 30,000 bookings for the iQube with strong demand for the electric scooter
TVS Motor sales grow 9% in May 2023; over 30,000 bookings pending for iQube
13 Jul 2023
View all
 

TVS Scooty Pep Plus Variants & Price List

TVS Scooty Pep Plus price starts at ₹ 52,915 and goes upto ₹ 64,522 (Ex-showroom). TVS Scooty Pep Plus comes in 2 variants. TVS Scooty Pep Plus top variant price is ₹ 52,954.

Glossy
52,915*
87.8 cc
5.4 PS @ 6500 rpm
Matte Edition
52,954*
87.8 cc
5.4 PS @ 6500 rpm
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Check latest offers
Check latest offers
Check latest offers
Check latest offers
Check latest offers

Check latest offers
Check latest offers
Check latest offers
Check latest offers
Check latest offers

Check details
Check details
Check details
Check details
Check details
Check details