TVS Scooty Pep Plus comes with 87.8 cc engine. It comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Scooty Pep Plus starts at Rs. 52,915 (ex-showroom price).
TVS Scooty Pep Plus price starts at ₹ 52,915 and goes upto ₹ 64,522 (Ex-showroom). TVS Scooty Pep Plus comes in 2 variants. TVS Scooty Pep Plus top variant price is ₹ 52,954.
₹52,915*
87.8 cc
5.4 PS @ 6500 rpm
₹52,954*
87.8 cc
5.4 PS @ 6500 rpm
