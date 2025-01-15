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HomeCompare BikesDestini 125 vs Scooty Pep Plus

Hero Destini 125 vs TVS Scooty Pep Plus

In 2026 Hero Destini 125 or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Destini 125 Price starts at Rs. 80,450 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (last recorded price). Destini 125 engine makes power and torque 9.12 PS PS & 10 Nm. On the other hand, Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power & torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours. The Destini 125 mileage is around 59 kmpl. The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Destini 125 vs Scooty Pep Plus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Destini 125 Scooty pep plus
BrandHeroTVS
Price₹ 80,450₹ 65,514
Mileage59 kmpl50.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.6 cc87.8 cc
Power9.12 PS PS5.4 PS PS

Filters
Destini 125
Hero Destini 125
VX (non-OBD-2B)
₹80,450*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Scooty Pep Plus
TVS Scooty Pep Plus
Glossy
₹65,514*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.3 L4.2 L
Length
1862 mm-
Ground Clearance
162 mm135 mm
Wheelbase
1302 mm1230 mm
Height
1125 mm-
Additional Storage
Yes-
Kerb Weight
115 kg93 kg
Saddle Height
770 mm-
Width
697 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-100/80-12Front :-3.00-10,Rear :-3.00-10
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
85 kmph66 kmph
Max Power
9.12 PS @ 7000 rpm5.4 PS @ 6500 rpm
Max Torque
10.4 Nm @ 5500 rpm6.5 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
124.6 cc87.8 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI EngineSINGLE CYLINDER, 4 STROKE, FUEL INJECTION, AIR - COOLED, SPARK IGNITION, ETFI TECHNOLOGY
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Gear Box
CVTCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForkTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Single Coil Spring Hydraulic TypeCoil spring with Hydraulic Dampers
Features
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital-
Underseat storage
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 4 Ah12 V, 5 Ah
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
93,14376,694
Ex-Showroom Price
80,45065,514
RTO
6,4365,241
Insurance
6,2575,939
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0021,648
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Smooth engine Comfortable ride quality Nice styling

Cons

Missing silent starterBrakes need improvement

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Latest Car & Bike News

Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, Jan 14: New-gen Hero Destini 125 launched, Honda CB650R and CBR650R teased & more
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