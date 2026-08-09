In 2026 Honda Activa 6G or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Activa 6G Price starts at Rs. 74,369 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (last recorded price). Activa 6G engine makes power and torque 7.84 PS PS & 8.90 Nm. On the other hand, Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power & torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Activa 6G in 7 colours. TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours. The Activa 6G mileage is around 59.5 kmpl. The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Activa 6G vs Scooty Pep Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Activa 6g
|Scooty pep plus
|Brand
|Honda
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 74,369
|₹ 65,514
|Mileage
|59.5 kmpl
|50.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|109.51 cc
|87.8 cc
|Power
|7.84 PS PS
|5.4 PS PS