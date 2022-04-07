|Max Power
|7.79 PS @ 8000 rpm
|5.4 PS @ 6500 rpm
|Stroke
|63.1 mm
|43 mm
|Max Torque
|8.79 Nm @ 5250 rpm
|6.5 Nm @ 3500 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Drive Type
|Belt Drive
|Belt Drive
|Compression Ratio
|10.0±0.2
|-
|Displacement
|109.51 cc
|87.8 cc
|Clutch
|Automatic
|Centrifugal Clutch
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Engine Type
|Fan Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine
|SINGLE CYLINDER, 4 STROKE, FUEL INJECTION, AIR - COOLED, SPARK IGNITION, ETFI TECHNOLOGY
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Kick and Self Start
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|2
|Gear Box
|CVT
|CVT
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|Bore
|47 mm
|51 mm
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|No
|Charging at Home
|No
|No
|On-Road Price
|₹79,151
|₹64,998
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹67,843
|₹56,009
|RTO
|₹5,427
|₹3,360
|Insurance
|₹5,881
|₹5,629
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,701
|₹1,397