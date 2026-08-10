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HERO Destini 125

₹80,450 - 91,700*
*Ex-showroom price
4.3Expert Score
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Hero Destini 125 Price:

Hero Destini 125 is priced between Rs. 80,450 - 91,700 (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Hero Destini 125?

The Hero Destini 125 is available in 5 variants - VX (non-OBD-2B), VX, ZX, ZX Plus (non-OBD-2B), ZX Plus.

What are the Hero Destini 125 colour options?

Hero Destini 125 comes in four colour options: Regal Black, External White, Groovy Red, Mystique Magenta.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Hero Destini 125?

Hero Destini 125 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 124.6 cc engine, and features a Scooters body type.

Which are the major rivals of Hero Destini 125?

Hero Destini 125 rivals are Ampere Magnus Neo, PURE EV ETrance Neo, PURE EV Epluto 7G, Hero Xoom 125, Vespa ZX 125, Honda Activa 7G.

What is the mileage of Hero Destini 125?

Hero Destini 125 comes with a mileage of 59 kmpl (Company claimed).

Hero Destini 125 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    124.6 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    59 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    9.12 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    85 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    10 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    115 kg
View All Destini 125 SpecsView specs icon

Hero Destini 125 Variants

Hero Destini 125 price starts at ₹ 80,450 and goes up to ₹ 91,700 (Ex-showroom). Hero Destini 125 comes in 5 variants. Hero Destini 125's top variant is ZX Plus.
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Petrol
Perol
Automatic
5 Variants Available
Destini 125 VX (non-OBD-2B)
₹80,450*
124.6 cc
85 kmph
Destini 125 VX
₹81,850*
124.6 cc
85 kmph
Destini 125 ZX
₹89,300*
124.6 cc
85 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Hero Destini 125 Latest Updates

Calendar icon25 May 2026
Hero MotoCorp aims for double-digit growth in FY27 through over 12 new product launches and increased electric scooter sales.Read Full Story
Calendar icon19 Feb 2026
The FIA tightens Formula One engine regulations amid concerns of potential loopholes, particularly involving Mercedes performance claims.Read Full Story
Calendar icon2 Oct 2025
Hero MotoCorp saw 8% YoY sales growth with over 687,000 units sold, driven by festive demand and GST benefits.Read Full Story

Hero Destini 125 Visual Comparison

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Hero Destini 125 comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Hero Destini 125
Hero Destini 125 image
Rs. 80,450Onwards
4.54
124.6 cc9.12 PS10.4 NmScooters115 kg1862 mmDiscDrumAlloy
Ampere Magnus NeoAmpere Magnus Neo imageRs. 86,999Onwards
4.621
-2.4 kW-Scooters103 kg---SteelDestini 125VSMagnus Neo
PURE EV ETrance NeoPURE EV ETrance Neo imageRs. 79,699Onwards----Scooters86 kg1345 mmDiscDrumAlloyDestini 125VSETrance Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7GPURE EV Epluto 7G imageRs. 80,799Onwards--2200 W30 NmScooters76 kg1345 mmDiscDrumAlloyDestini 125VSEpluto 7G
Hero Xoom 125Hero Xoom 125 imageRs. 80,494Onwards
4.68
124.6 ccMax Power10.4 NmScooters121 kg1978 mmDiscDrumAlloyDestini 125VSXoom 125
Vespa ZX 125Vespa ZX 125 imageRs. 1.07 LakhsOnwards
4.415
124.45 cc9.77 PS10.11 NmScooters115 kg1770 mmDiscDrumSteel WheelDestini 125VSZX 125

Hero Destini 125 Expert Review

By: Paarth Khatri
By: Paarth Khatri

Pros

Smooth engineComfortable ride qualityNice styling

Cons

Missing silent starterBrakes need improvement

Motorcycles might be getting popular but there is a high possibility that a family man in India would still end up buying a scooter only. In fact, one-third of the market share of two-wheelers in India are still scooters which just shows how popular they are. In India, Hero MotoCorp is the largest two-wheeler player but for the longest time, the majority of sales have been coming through motorcycles.

2024 Hero Destini 125: How does it look?

The 2024 Destini 125 has a few elements taken from the Vida V1 electric scooter.
The 2024 Destini 125 has a few elements taken from the Vida V1 electric scooter.

The design of the Destini 125 is probably one of the biggest highlights. It gets all-new metal bodies which should be more durable than plastic. Up-front there is an all-new LED headlamp with a projector setup and H-shaped LED Daytime Running Lamp. Depending on the variant, you either get copper or chrome accents. At the rear, there is an all-new LED tail lamp which also uses an H-shaped LED Daytime Running Lamp. The higher variants also get a backrest for the pillion. Hero will sell the backrest as an additional accessory for the lower variants. Hero says that the seat on the Destini 125 is one of the longest in the segment. There are new 12-inch alloy wheels that do have some design inspiration from the Vida. In fact, even at the rear, there is a hint of Vida V1 which is not a bad thing.

2024 Hero Destini 125: Has the engine changed?

The engine is the same one that was doing duty on the previous version. However, Hero has reworked to improve the refinement levels and improve fuel efficiency and rideability by retuning the CVT gearbox. The engine puts out 9 bhp of max power at 7,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 10.4 Nm at 5,500 rpm.

The instrument cluster uses a negative LCD configuration.
The instrument cluster uses a negative LCD configuration.

2025 Hero Destini 125: How does the engine perform?

The engine is very smooth and there are barely any vibrations. It builds up speeds in a very linear manner and if you are not pushing it then you might not even notice when you hit 60-80 kmph. The top speed of the Destini 125 that we were able to clock was 86 kmph. There is a bit of that CVT rubber band effect when the throttle is twisted.

2024 Hero Destini 125: What is the fuel efficiency?

Hero MotoCorp claims that the fuel efficiency of the Destini 125 is 59 kmpl. There is i3s technology to further aid fuel efficiency. It cuts off the engine when it is idling and the engine is restarted when the rider presses the brakes and twists the throttle. What's missing though is a silent starter because of which you can hear the engine cranking. It would have been nice to see this feature because it would have made the i3s operation smoother.

The engine is quite smooth and builds speed in a linear fashion.
The engine is quite smooth and builds speed in a linear fashion.

2024 Hero Destini 125: How is the handling and ride quality?

The handling of the new Destini 125 is very neutral. It feels very nimble around the corners. At high speeds, it stays planted that does inspire confidence. The weight is well balanced so filtering the traffic on the Destini 125 should not be an issue. Then there is the ride quality, it is quite decent and absorbs most of the bumps that our roads have to offer. The chassis is now taken from the Xoom 110 so the wheel sizes have gone up to 12 inches which help in stability.

2024 Honda Destini 125: Brakes are good?

You can get the Destini 125 with a drum brake at both ends or a disc in the front and a drum at the rear. We rode the model with the disc brake and the brakes didn't inspire much confidence and lacked feel as well. There were a few times when we did lock up the front wheel. Then there is the rear brake which worked just fine and the scooter comes with CBS as standard.

Hero insists that the calibration of the CVT has been fine tuned further to enhance refinement and fuel efficiency. The claimed fuel efficiency of the 2024 Hero Destini 125 is 59 kmpl (tested by ICAT).
Hero insists that the calibration of the CVT has been fine tuned further to enhance refinement and fuel efficiency. The claimed fuel efficiency of the 2024 Hero Destini 125 is 59 kmpl (tested by ICAT).

2024 Hero Destini 125: What are the features on offer?

Hero MotoCorp has made the feature list longer with the new Destini 125. The mid and base-spec models come with a semi-digital instrument cluster while the top-end variant boasts a fully digital negative LCD display. There is Bluetooth connectivity enables call and SMS notifications, and notably, it also gets turn-by-turn navigation. Hero also offers an engine cut-off feature in the event of a crash, auto cancel winkers, an illuminated start switch and a boot lamp.

2024 Hero Destini 125: Should you buy it?

Well till now, people only thought about the TVS Jupiter 125 and Honda Activa 125 when they were in the market for a new practical scooter. We are happy to report that the Hero Destini 125 makes a great case for itself now. It comes with a decent feature list, is quite comfortable and fuel-efficient as well. So, if you are looking to buy a new scooter we would definitely recommend you to test out the new Hero Destini 125 as it might suit you.

Hero Destini 125 Images

Hero Destini 125 Image 1
Hero Destini 125 Image 2
Hero Destini 125 Image 3
Hero Destini 125 Image 4
Hero Destini 125 Image 5
Hero Destini 125 Image 6

Hero Destini 125 Colours

Hero Destini 125 is available in the 4 Colours in India.

Regal black

Hero Destini 125 Alternatives

Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
Destini 125vsMagnus Neo
PURE EV ETrance Neo

PURE EV ETrance Neo

79,699 - 1.06 Lakhs
Destini 125vsETrance Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7G

PURE EV Epluto 7G

80,799 - 97,499
Destini 125vsEpluto 7G
Hero Xoom 125

Hero Xoom 125

80,494 - 86,025
Destini 125vsXoom 125
Vespa ZX 125

Vespa ZX 125

1.07 Lakhs
Destini 125vsZX 125
UPCOMING
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Onwards
View upcoming Bikes

Hero Destini 125 User Reviews & Ratings

4.5Engine & Performance
4.5Features
4.5Safety
4.5Design
4.5Value For Money
4.5Comfort
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Hero Destini 125 User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users praise the model for its impressive looks, comfort, and smooth rides, especially for couples. Its excellent mileage and soundless engine are also highlighted positively.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconAstonishing looks
  • check circle iconGreat comfort
  • check circle iconSmooth riding for couples
  • check circle iconExcellent pick up
  • check circle iconBetter mileage than competitors

User Reviews

Perfect for me
I saw it at the showroom yesterday, and it looked great. The mileage is very good, and the comfort level is excellent as well. It suits my needs perfectly and seems like a great choice for me.
By: Swapnil (Jun 23, 2026)
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Good vehicle
Good mileage, better performance, and a very refined build quality. It looks great and feels well-designed. I would definitely recommend buying this scooter.
By: Gaurav jain (Apr 20, 2026)
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Perfect bike for daily life
Looks very good in this price range. Mileage is better compared to other two-wheelers. I just love the way it feels when the engine starts.
By: Rajibul (Jul 18, 2025)
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Perfect for a family
Astonishing looks with great comfort. Smooth riding for couples.Excellent pick up with nearly soundless engine.
By: Nasimul Haque (Mar 11, 2025)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
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Hero Destini 125 Specifications and Features

Max Power9.12 PS
Body TypeScooters
Max Torque10 Nm
Kick and Self StartYes
Mileage59 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Mobile ConnectivityYes
HeadlightLED
Engine124.6 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed85 kmph
View all Destini 125 specs and features

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