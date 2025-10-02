Hero MotoCorp tops September two-wheeler sales; Honda, TVS trail behind

Hero MotoCorp, India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, kicked off the festive season with an 8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) sales growth in September 2025. The company dispatched a total of 6,87,220 units, up from 6,37,050 units sold in the same month last year. It maintains its lead in the domestic two-wheeler market with 6,47,582 units sold, and recorded 3,23,230 registrations this month, as per VAHAN data, reflecting a YoY growth of 19 per cent.

The uptick in sales reflected a boost in demand from the festive fervour, as well as the recent GST benefits driving the rise in bookings and enquiries. The company says its showroom and dealership footfalls have more than doubled when compared to the last festive season, with the commuter class drawing the highest traction. Alongside its positive sales performance, Hero MotoCorp announced that it crossed the 125 million production milestone, becoming the first Indian two-wheeler company to do so.

Hero MotoCorp Monthly Dispatches and Exports (July–September 2025) Month Total Dispatches Exports July 2025 4,49,755 37,358 August 2025 5,53,727 34,588 September 2025 6,87,220 39,638 YTD FY’26 3,057,772 1,75,997 YTD FY’25 3,054,840 1,14,174

VIDA continues sales momentum

VIDA, Hero’s electric two-wheeler arm, continued its strong momentum in September 2025 with 12,736 VAHAN registrations, upping its market share to 12.2 per cent from the earlier 4.7 per cent. The growth was led by the recently launched VIDA VX2 e-scooter and reflected increasing customer trust in the brand. Hero claims that demand for VIDA offerings is ahead of supply in “several key markets," highlighting how the brand is managing to establish itself in the growing E2W market.

Honda and TVS: Close rivalry behind Hero

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India secured the No. 2 spot in September 2025 with 5,68,164 units sold, outpacing TVS by a slim margin. The Japanese manufacturer’s volumes remain heavily anchored in its scooter portfolio, helping it retain volumes in urban and semi-urban markets. A 6 per cent month-on-month growth indicates stable demand, although the brand’s dependence on scooters makes it subject to changes in buyer sentiments within the commuter segment.

TVS Motor Company followed closely with 5,41,064 units, marking a 12 per cent YoY increase. The Hosur-based manufacturer set a new quarterly record of 15.07 lakh units dispatched in Q2FY26, reflecting its momentum across motorcycles, scooters, EVs, and exports. While Honda leads in monthly volumes, TVS is well poised to close the gap this festive season with a strong growth trajectory and diversified gains.

Suzuki’s festive momentum

Suzuki Motorcycle India delivered a standout performance in September sales, backed by the onset of the festive season and the recent GST reforms. It sold a total of 1,23,550 units, marking a 25 per cent YoY increase from the 99,185 units sold in September 2024. The growth was primarily driven by sales in the domestic market, with volumes climbing 37 per cent to 1,05,886 units, even as exports dipped compared to last year. This suggests Suzuki is leaning more on the Indian market at a time when larger rivals are balancing both domestic and overseas demand. Deepak Mutreja, Vice President of Sales & Marketing, SMIPL, commented that Suzuki is “optimistic that this momentum will continue through the festive season and beyond, enabling us to serve a larger customer base with our trusted motorcycles and scooters."

Bajaj: exports drive performance

Bajaj Auto sold a total of 5,10,504 units in September 2025, reflecting a 9 per cent YoY growth up from 4,69,531 in the same period last year. The company’s domestic two-wheeler sales grew by 5 per cent to 2,73,188 units, while the commercial vehicles business slipped marginally at home. However, Bajaj’s overall growth was underpinned by its export figures, with overseas shipments rising 18 per cent to 1,85,252 units. Within this, two-wheeler exports rose to 1,57,665 units, and commercial vehicle exports surged 67 per cent to 27,587 units.

The contrast between its domestic decline and export gains reflects Bajaj’s strategic reliance on international markets, especially in Africa, Latin America, and Southeast Asia. While this export push helps offset a decline in domestic demand, it also highlights the different paths taken by India’s major two-wheeler makers. While Hero leans on domestic dominance, Honda banks on the scale of its scooter portfolio. At the same time, TVS and Suzuki maintain a balanced presence across all segments, with Bajaj leveraging its global footprint.

September 2025 Two-Wheeler Sales Comparison Brand Total Two-Wheelers Domestic Sales Exports YoY Growth (Total) Hero MotoCorp 6,87,220 6,47,582 39,638 +8% Honda 5,68,164 5,05,693 62,471 +5.44% TVS 5,41,064 4,13,279 1,10,644 +12% Suzuki 1,23,550 1,05,886 17,664 +25% Bajaj 5,10,504 2,73,188 1,57,665 +9%

