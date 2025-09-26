Suzuki V-Strom SX 250 launched in four new colours, gets festive benefits

HT Auto
By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 26 Sept 2025, 14:10 pm
The new Suzuki V-Strom SX 250 gets a visual refresh to the motorcycle with the new colour options, while prices remain the same.

2025 Suzuki V-Strom SX
The Suzuki V-Strom SX now gets four new colours with refreshed decals for a fresh look
2025 Suzuki V-Strom SX

Suzuki Motorcycle India has introduced the V-Strom SX adventure motorcycle in four new colour options. The new Suzuki V-Strom SX 250 gets a visual refresh to the motorcycle with the new colour options, while prices remain the same at 1.98 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The company has also announced a host of benefits on the motorcycle for the festive season.

Suzuki V-Strom SX: New Colours

The V-Strom VX gets four new colours - Pearl Fresh Blue with Glass Sparkle Black, Champion Yellow No. 2 with Glass Sparkle Black, Pearl Glacier White with Metallic Mat Stellar Blue and Glass Sparkle Black. The new colours come with a new set of decals to complement the colours.

2025 Suzuki V-Strom SX
Suzuki has flagged off a 10-day ride with V-Strom SX customers who will be riding across the iconic destinations in Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh
2025 Suzuki V-Strom SX


Suzuki V-Strom SX: Offers

Suzuki is offering a host of benefits on the V-Strom SX range. This includes exchange offers up to 5,000 and an extended warranty at 1,709. There are also insurance benefits of up to 8,000. Furthermore, buyers can avail a loan of up to 100 per cent and no hypothecation.

Speaking about the updated colours, Deepak Mutreja, Vice-President, Sales & Marketing, Suzuki Motorcycle India, said, “The launch of the V-Strom SX in new colours with refreshed graphics gives our customers more exciting choices while staying true to the motorcycle’s proven reliability and performance. At the same time, the first-ever V-Strom Expedition for customers is an initiative to celebrate our growing community of adventure enthusiasts. It is not just about riding together but also about experiencing the capabilities of the V-Strom SX in real-world conditions. Through such experiences, we seek to nurture a culture of adventure touring in India, where the V-Strom SX becomes a trusted partner for exploration. This is just the beginning, and we look forward to bringing many more such experiences that strengthen our bond with customers while offering them the thrill of riding motorcycles built for reliability and exploration."

Suzuki V-Strom SX: Specifications

Powering the V-Strom SX is the 249 cc single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine tuned for 26.5 bhp and 22.2 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The bike gets telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear. The bike rides on 19-inch front and 17-inch alloy wheels at the rear. Braking performance is enhanced by disc brakes at both ends, paired with dual-channel ABS. On the feature front, the bike gets a digital console with Bluetooth connectivity, and comes with incoming messages, calls, and turn-by-turn navigation. There’s also a USB charging port and a rear luggage rack.

First Published Date: 26 Sept 2025, 14:10 pm IST
