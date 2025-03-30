HT Auto
TVS RTX 300 First Look
UPCOMING

TVS RTX 300

Exp. Launch on 30 Mar 2025
2.5 Lakhs* OnwardsExpected price
RTX 300 Expected Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 348.0 cc

RTX 300: 299.0 cc

Category average
Power

Category Average: 34.09 ps

RTX 300: 35.0 ps

Category average

About TVS RTX 300

RTX 300 Launch Date

The TVS RTX 300 is expected to launch on 30th Mar 2025.

RTX 300 Launch Price

It is expected to launch with a price of ₹2.5 Lakhs* Onwards.

Specs and Features

The TVS RTX 300 is expected to be laced with the following specifications and features:

• Engine: 299 cc
• Transmission: Manual
• FuelType: Petrol

RTX 300 Rivals

KTM 250 Adventure, KTM 390 Adventure X, Hero 450 ADV, Suzuki V-Strom SX and Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 are sought to be the major rivals to TVS RTX 300.

TVS RTX 300 Images

TVS RTX 300 Specifications and Features

Max Power35 PS @ 9000 rpm
Body TypeAdventure Tourer Bikes
Engine299 cc

Popular TVS Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  TVS Bikes

TVS News

The TVS Jupiter 125 packs a CNG cylinder under the seat along with a petrol fuel tank, promising a combined range of 226 km
Bharat Mobility 2025: TVS Jupiter 125 CNG Concept revealed, promises 84 km per kg
19 Jan 2025
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, Jan 18: TVS Jupiter 125 CNG concept scooter unveiled, India's first solar car launched & more
19 Jan 2025
Latest news on January 18, 2025: The TVS Jupiter 125 packs a CNG cylinder under the seat along with a petrol fuel tank, promising a combined range of 226 km
Latest Car and Bike News highlights Today January 18, 2025: Bharat Mobility 2025: TVS Jupiter 125 CNG Concept revealed, promises 84 km per kg
18 Jan 2025
The TVS RTSx concept features the company's newly developed RT-XD4 engine which was first showcased at the TVS Motosoul 2024
TVS RTSx concept showcased at Auto Expo 2025, features the new RT-XD4 300cc engine. Check details
18 Jan 2025
The TVS iQube is available with special offers for 10 days starting as part of the Midnight Carnival
TVS iQube gets special year-end benefits. Free electric scooter, extended warranty, & more
6 Jan 2025
TVS RTX 300 FAQs

The TVS RTX 300 is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 2.5 Lakhs.
The TVS RTX 300 is expected to launch on 30th Mar 2025, introducing a new addition to the 299 cc segment.
The TVS RTX 300 features a 299 cc engine delivering a powerful 35 PS @ 9000 rpm. It has a manual transmission.
The TVS RTX 300 faces competition from the likes of KTM 250 Adventure and KTM 390 Adventure X in the 299 cc segment, providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.

