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YEZDI MOTORCYCLES Adventure [2024]

₹1.98 - 2.07 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4.7
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Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] Price:

Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] is priced between Rs. 1.98 - 2.07 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024]?

The Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] is available in 4 variants - Matte-Tornado Black, Matte-Magnite Maroon, Gloss-Wolf Grey, Gloss-Glacier White.

What are the Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] colour options?

Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] comes in four colour options: Glacier White, Wolf Grey, Magnite Maroon, Tornado Black.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024]?

Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] comes in petrol engine options, comes with 334 cc engine, and features a Adventure Tourer Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024]?

Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] rivals are Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure, TVS Apache RTX 300, Bajaj ADV, Suzuki V-Strom SX.

What is the mileage of Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024]?

Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] comes with a mileage of 33.07 kmpl (Company claimed).

Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    334 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    33.07 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    29.6 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    140 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    29.84 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    187 kg
View All Adventure [2024] SpecsView specs icon

Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] Variants

Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] price starts at ₹ 1.98 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 2.07 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] comes in 4 variants. Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024]'s top variant is Gloss-Glacier White.
4 Variants Available
Adventure [2024] Matte-Tornado Black
₹1.98 Lakhs*
334 cc
140 kmph
Adventure [2024] Matte-Magnite Maroon
₹2.01 Lakhs*
334 cc
140 kmph
Adventure [2024] Gloss-Wolf Grey
₹2.04 Lakhs*
334 cc
140 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] Latest Updates

Calendar icon17 Jul 2026
Below-normal monsoon in India boosts July fuel sales despite typical seasonal decline due to reduced agricultural demand.Read Full Story
Calendar icon14 Mar 2026
The Supreme Court of India will hear FADA's petition regarding ₹2,500 crore in blocked GST cess credits affecting automobile dealers.Read Full Story
Calendar icon7 Jan 2026
Choosing bike insurance in India requires understanding third-party and comprehensive covers for legal compliance and financial protection.Read Full Story
Calendar icon6 Sept 2025
Classic Legends reduces prices of Jawa and Yezdi motorcycles following GST cuts, making them more affordable for consumers.Read Full Story
Calendar icon9 Jun 2025
The 2025 Yezdi Adventure features a refreshed design, advanced lighting, and a powerful 334 cc engine with modern safety features.Read Full Story

Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] Visual Comparison

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Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024]
Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] image
Rs. 1.98 LakhsOnwards
4.71
334 cc29.6 PS29.84 NmAdventure Tourer Bikes187 kg-DiscDiscSpoke
Yezdi Motorcycles AdventureYezdi Motorcycles Adventure imageRs. 1.98 LakhsOnwards
51
334 cc29.6 PS29.8 NmAdventure Tourer Bikes187 kg2180 mmDiscDiscSpokeAdventure [2024]VSAdventure
TVS Apache RTX 300TVS Apache RTX 300 imageRs. 1.99 LakhsOnwards-299.1 cc35 PS28.5 NmAdventure Tourer Bikes180 kg2176 mm---Adventure [2024]VSApache RTX 300
Suzuki V-Strom SXSuzuki V-Strom SX imageRs. 1.98 LakhsOnwards
4.74
249 cc26.5 PS22.2 NmAdventure Tourer Bikes167 kg2180 mmDiscDiscAlloyAdventure [2024]VSV-Strom SX

Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] Images

Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] Image 1
Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] Image 2
Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] Image 3
Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] Image 4
Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] Image 5
Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] Image 6

Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] Colours

Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] is available in the 4 Colours in India.

Glacier White
Wolf Grey
Magnite Maroon
Tornado Black
Glacier white

Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] Alternatives

Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure

Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure

1.98 - 2.33 Lakhs
Adventure [2024]vsAdventure
TVS Apache RTX 300

TVS Apache RTX 300

1.99 - 2.29 Lakhs
Adventure [2024]vsApache RTX 300
UPCOMING
Bajaj ADV

Bajaj ADV

2 Lakhs Onwards
View upcoming Bikes
Suzuki V-Strom SX

Suzuki V-Strom SX

1.98 Lakhs
Adventure [2024]vsV-Strom SX

Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] User Reviews & Ratings

5Engine & Performance
4Features
5Safety
5Design
5Value For Money
4Comfort
Write a Review

User Reviews

The Underdog That Rules the Dirt
The Yezdi Adventure perfectly captures the spirit of rugged utility. With its tall stance, protective crash guards, and distinctive 21-inch front wheel, it commands strong road presence. The latest version also brings cleaner wiring, a more aggressive projector headlamp setup, and premium paint finishes that significantly enhance its visual appeal.
By: Aryan Anav Mallik (May 24, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
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News

The entry-level adventure motorcycle segment has been growing in popularity, with several brands offering products across the range.
Here are 5 of the most affordable adventure bikes for the thrill-seeking rider in you
8 Jul 2025
The 2023 Yezdi Adventure gets the new Whiteout paint scheme inspired by the snowy terrain
Yezdi Adventure & Scrambler get new colours for MY2023, priced from 2.10 lakh
2 Feb 2023
Royal Enfield Himalayan 411 and Yezdi Adventure are direct competitors to each other.&nbsp;
Royal Enfield Himalayan vs Yezdi Adventure: Price, specs and features compared
13 Sept 2022
Yezdi Adventure and Royal Enfield Himalayan compete with each other in the sub-500 cc adventure tourer category.
Yezdi Adventure vs Royal Enfield Himalayan: Price and specifications comparison
14 Jan 2022
Yezdi Adventure, Scrambler and Roadster come sharing the same platform and same engine, but churns out different power and torque output.
Yezdi Adventure vs Scrambler vs Roadster: Price and specification comparison
13 Jan 2022
View all
  News

Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] Specifications and Features

Max Power29.60 PS
Body TypeAdventure Tourer Bikes
Max Torque29.84 Nm
Charging PointYes
Kick and Self StartYes
TransmissionManual
Mileage33.07 kmpl
Mobile ConnectivityYes
HeadlightLED
Engine334 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed140 kmph
View all Adventure [2024] specs and features

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