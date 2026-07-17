Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] Price:

Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] is priced between Rs. 1.98 - 2.07 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024]?

The Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] is available in 4 variants - Matte-Tornado Black, Matte-Magnite Maroon, Gloss-Wolf Grey, Gloss-Glacier White.

What are the Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] colour options?

Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] comes in four colour options: Glacier White, Wolf Grey, Magnite Maroon, Tornado Black.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024]?

Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] comes in petrol engine options, comes with 334 cc engine, and features a Adventure Tourer Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024]?

Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] rivals are Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure, TVS Apache RTX 300, Bajaj ADV, Suzuki V-Strom SX.

What is the mileage of Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024]?

Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] comes with a mileage of 33.07 kmpl (Company claimed).