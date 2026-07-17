Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] Key Specs
- Engine334 cc
- Mileage33.07 kmpl
- Power29.6 ps
- Speed140 kmph
- Max Torque29.84 Nm
- Kerb Weight187 kg
Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] is priced between Rs. 1.98 - 2.07 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.
The Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] is available in 4 variants - Matte-Tornado Black, Matte-Magnite Maroon, Gloss-Wolf Grey, Gloss-Glacier White.
Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] comes in four colour options: Glacier White, Wolf Grey, Magnite Maroon, Tornado Black.
Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] comes in petrol engine options, comes with 334 cc engine, and features a Adventure Tourer Bikes body type.
Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] rivals are Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure, TVS Apache RTX 300, Bajaj ADV, Suzuki V-Strom SX.
Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] comes with a mileage of 33.07 kmpl (Company claimed).
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024]
|Rs. 1.98 LakhsOnwards
|334 cc
|29.6 PS
|29.84 Nm
|Adventure Tourer Bikes
|187 kg
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure
|Rs. 1.98 LakhsOnwards
|334 cc
|29.6 PS
|29.8 Nm
|Adventure Tourer Bikes
|187 kg
|2180 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|Adventure [2024]VSAdventure
|TVS Apache RTX 300
|Rs. 1.99 LakhsOnwards
|-
|299.1 cc
|35 PS
|28.5 Nm
|Adventure Tourer Bikes
|180 kg
|2176 mm
|-
|-
|-
|Adventure [2024]VSApache RTX 300
|Suzuki V-Strom SX
|Rs. 1.98 LakhsOnwards
|249 cc
|26.5 PS
|22.2 Nm
|Adventure Tourer Bikes
|167 kg
|2180 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Adventure [2024]VSV-Strom SX
Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] is available in the 4 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|29.60 PS
|Body Type
|Adventure Tourer Bikes
|Max Torque
|29.84 Nm
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Kick and Self Start
|Yes
|Transmission
|Manual
|Mileage
|33.07 kmpl
|Mobile Connectivity
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|334 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Max Speed
|140 kmph
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