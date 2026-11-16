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Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Norton Atlas Gt Patented In India, Hints At Possible 2027 Launch

Norton Atlas GT patented in India, hints at possible 2027 launch

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 16 Nov 2026, 11:25 am
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  • Norton has patented the Atlas GT touring motorcycle in India, adding to its growing portfolio as TVS prepares to expand the brand.

Norton Atlas GT Patent
The Norton Atlas GT gets alloy wheels and touring-oriented hardware, distinguishing it from the adventure-focused Atlas.
Norton Atlas GT Patent
The Norton Atlas GT gets alloy wheels and touring-oriented hardware, distinguishing it from the adventure-focused Atlas.
Norton Atlas
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₹6,900/ month
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Norton Motorcycles has patented the Atlas GT in India, indicating that the British manufacturer could be considering bringing its middleweight touring motorcycle to the domestic market. The development follows the patent filing of the flagship Manx R and comes as Norton builds its product range under TVS Motor's ownership.

Norton expands its middleweight portfolio

TVS Motor acquired Norton Motorcycles in 2020 and has since invested heavily in reviving the British marque. Its current product strategy spans three segments, with the Manx and Manx R occupying the premium end of the range. Both motorcycles use a 1,200cc V4 engine producing 206 bhp.

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The middleweight category comprises the Atlas adventure motorcycle and the Atlas GT, which is positioned as a road-focused touring alternative. At the entry level, Norton has also introduced a new 450cc single-cylinder roadster.

The Atlas GT patent filing comes months after the Manx R was patented in India. While patent registrations do not confirm a market launch, the latest development points towards the possibility of Norton expanding its Indian portfolio in 2027.

Atlas GT gets road-focused hardware

The Atlas GT differs from the standard Atlas through its use of alloy wheels at both ends, replacing the wire-spoke setup found on the adventure-oriented motorcycle. The Atlas range also includes the higher-spec Atlas Apex, which gets additional equipment such as heated grips, tyre pressure monitoring, electronic combined braking, vehicle hold assist, an adjustable windscreen and cornering lights.

Common mechanical and chassis components include fully adjustable KYB USD front forks with 180 mm travel, twin 320 mm front disc brakes and a 270 mm rear disc. The motorcycle also gets a 15.4-litre fuel tank, 845 mm seat height and 220 mm ground clearance.

Engine and features

Power comes from a 585cc DOHC parallel-twin engine with a 270-degree crankshaft. It produces 69 bhp and 57.5 Nm of torque, with a six-speed gearbox, slip-and-assist clutch and bi-directional quickshifter.

Other equipment includes an eight-inch TFT touchscreen with Bluetooth connectivity, navigation and GoPro controls. The motorcycle also supports telematics, Norton Rider app integration and five riding modes: Urban, Rain, Sport, Tour and Enduro.

In the UK, the standard Atlas is priced starting at GBP 8,250, approximately 10.56 lakh. It is expected to arrive in India by the end of 2026, competing with motorcycles such as the BMW F 450 GS and Honda NX500. An India launch timeline and pricing for the Atlas GT have not been announced.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 16 Nov 2026, 11:25 am IST
TAGS: Norton Atlas GT Norton Atlas GT

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