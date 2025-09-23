HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Vida Offers New Ev Benefits Ahead Of Festive Season: Buyback, Extended Warranty And More

Vida launches EV ownership benefits and buyback plans ahead of festive season

By: Ayush Chakraborty
| Updated on: 23 Sept 2025, 14:06 pm
Follow us on:
Google Preferred Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Google Preferred Source Ribbon

  • VIDA has announced extended warranties, assured buyback, 24/7 roadside assistance and more for its electric two-wheelers ahead of the festive season.

Vida offers
Vida has announced a suite of buyback plans, extended warranty coverages, and more services right ahead of the festive season
Vida offers
Vida has announced a suite of buyback plans, extended warranty coverages, and more services right ahead of the festive season
View Personalised Offers on
Vida VX2 arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

Vida, Hero MotoCorp’s dedicated electric two-wheeler brand, has rolled out a suite of value-added services for its customers, aimed at making EV ownership more accessible and predictable. The announcement comes right ahead of the festive season in India and includes a range of assured buyback plans, extended warranty coverages, and unlimited fast-charging benefits. Vida says these services are designed to optimise the total cost of ownership and instil long-term confidence by addressing key concerns such as battery performance, resale value, and charging convenience.

Preferred Source Banner
Preferred Source Banner

Extended Warranty and Battery Coverage

Under the new initiative, Vida will offer extended warranty coverage of up to 5 years / 75,000 km, including protection for 11+ critical components. Buyers can benefit from a dedicated battery warranty, valid for up to 5 years / 60,000 km, which can be extended to further safeguard long-term performance by covering replacement and degradation issues.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Vida Vx2 (HT Auto photo)
Vida VX2
MaxSpeed Icon80 kmph
₹59,490
Compare
View Offers
Vida V2 (HT Auto photo)
Vida V2
MaxSpeed Icon90 kmph
₹74,000
Compare
View Offers
Ampere Magnus Grand (HT Auto photo)
Ampere Magnus Grand
MaxSpeed Icon65 kmph
₹89,999
Compare
View Offers
Bgauss Oowah (HT Auto photo)
BGauss Oowah
MaxSpeed Icon60 kmph
₹94,990
Compare
View Offers
Tvs Xl Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
TVS XL EV
₹60,000 - 70,000
Alert Me When Launched
Shema Bold (HT Auto photo)
Shema Bold
MaxSpeed Icon25 kmph
₹82,200
Compare
View Offers

Assured Buyback for Resale Confidence

To boost buyer confidence, Vida has introduced an Assured Buyback program offering up to 67.5 per cent of the original ex-showroom price after three years of ownership. This provides a transparent exit option and aims to help riders plan upgrades with financial certainty.

Also Read : Vida VX2 Plus reviewed. Pros and cons explained

Connectivity and Charging Benefits

The brand is offering a bundled connectivity and fast-charging subscription called Vida Edge, providing access to its growing network of 3,600 charging stations and over 40 connected features, including live tracking, ride statistics, and OTA updates.

24/7 Roadside Assistance

Vida is further offering a 24/7 Roadside Assistance package, which provides nationwide service for issues such as flat tyres, discharged battery, and mechanical faults. It also offers on-demand support and towing, bringing peace of mind for riders, regardless of the time and place.

Commenting on the launch, Ms. Kausalya Nandakumar, Chief Business Officer, Emerging Mobility Business Unit, said, “At Vida, our mission is to democratise electric mobility, by making it truly accessible and affordable for every customer. With our value-added services such as extended battery warranty, assured buyback, and comprehensive roadside assistance, we are removing barriers and simplifying the transition to sustainable mobility. This festive season, we reaffirm our commitment to empowering customers with solutions that make EV ownership effortless and dependable."

The suite of services will be made available through Vida’s retail network and digital platforms. By combining extended warranties, connected features, and flexible financing, Vida aims to make its electric two-wheelers a more viable choice for Indian commuters.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 23 Sept 2025, 14:06 pm IST
TAGS: Vida electric vehicles electric scooter electric two wheeler vida vx2 vida v2

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.