Ducati India brought six exclusive Panigale V4 Tricolore motorcycles from the 2026 Lenovo Race of Champions at World Ducati Week, offering a select group of Indian enthusiasts the opportunity to own an authentic piece of Ducati racing history. All these six motorcycles have been sold out already. The motorcycle giant has stated that these models will be delivered to their respective owners by the end of this month.

Ducati also stated that it has no plan to bring additional 2026 Race of Champions motorcycles to India. This means each of these motorcycles will remain a true one-of-one collectable in the Indian market.

According to Ducati, each of these motorcycles represents a unique intersection of racing performance, craftsmanship and heritage, carrying with it an authentic connection to one of the most celebrated events in the Ducati calendar.

These motorcycles come finished in a bespoke rider-specific livery and equipped with an exclusive package that includes an STM-EVO SBK dry clutch, full titanium Akrapovič exhaust system, Ducati Vehicle Observer Control Race Pro software, dedicated racing aerodynamics and a host of race-derived components. Also, these motorcycles get 338.5 mm ventilated Brembo T-Drive discs, a Brembo PR 17/19-21 MCS master cylinder, racing callipers, carbon fibre brake-cooling ducts, Öhlins suspension components and Pirelli Superbike racing tyres, etc.

Speaking on the launch of these motorcycles in India, Bipul Chandra, Managing Director, Ducati India, said, "The Lenovo Race of Champions motorcycles represent the very pinnacle of Ducati exclusivity. These are not simply limited-edition motorcycles; they are authentic pieces of Ducati racing history, each carrying a direct connection to the riders, the competition and the unforgettable atmosphere of World Ducati Week. We are incredibly proud to bring these six extraordinary machines to India." He also added, “What makes this collection particularly special is its rarity. Many of these motorcycles have been reserved by some of the most passionate and dedicated Ducatisti in India, individuals who have been an integral part of the growth of the Ducati community in the country."

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