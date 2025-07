What is the expected price of Honda CB125 Hornet? The Honda CB125 Hornet is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 1 Lakhs.

What is the expected launch date of Honda CB125 Hornet? The Honda CB125 Hornet is expected to launch on 30th Jul 2025, introducing a new addition to the 123.94 cc segment.

What are the key specifications and features of Honda CB125 Hornet? The Honda CB125 Hornet features a 123.94 cc engine delivering a powerful 11.14 PS @ 7500 rpm. It has a manual transmission.