New-gen Hero Destini 125 launched in India, prices start at 80,450

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 14 Jan 2025, 18:44 PM
  • The new Hero Destini 125 is the two-wheeler giant's first launch in the new year and arrives with a host of feature and styling upgrades.
The new-generation Hero Destini 125 has been finally launched in India, four months since we first rode the scooter back in September 2024. The new Hero Destini is priced from 80,450 for the base VX variant, while the mid ZX variant is priced at 89,300. The top-spec Destini 125 ZX+ is priced at 90,300. All prices are introductory and ex-showroom, Delhi.

New Hero Destini 125: What's Changed?

The new Hero Destini 125 gets a complete redesign over its predecessor with a retro-flare added to the styling. The model comes with a host of segment-first features including an illuminated start switch and auto-cancel winkers. Hero has registered 30 patent applications with the new Destini 125. Other new features include a longer seat, enhanced legroom and a spacious floorboard. The 125 cc scooter rides on 12-inch alloy wheels at either end.

Also Read : 2024 Hero Destini 125: Can it pose a threat to Honda Activa and TVS Jupiter

Commenting on the launch, Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Business Officer - India Business Unit, Hero MotoCorp said, “We are thrilled to introduce the new Hero Destini 125, a symbol of style, convenience, and advanced technology, designed for the modern rider. This innovative 125cc scooter redefines industry standards and solidifies Hero MotoCorp's position. With an impressive segment-leading mileage of 59 kmpl, this family-friendly scooter exemplifies the company's commitment to innovation, value and an unparalleled riding experience for customers."

New Hero Destini 125: Specifications

Power on the new Hero Destini 125 comes from the 124 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled motor tuned for 9 bhp at 7,000 rpm and 10.4 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm, paired with a CVT automatic gearbox. Hero says the new engine has received a bulk of changes including new internal components for improved refinement and lower NVH levels. The scooter gets telescopic forks at the front and a single shock at the rear.

New Hero Destini 125: Fuel Efficiency

Hero MotoCorp claims a fuel efficiency of 59 kmpl on the new Destini 125. The model comes with the i3S start/stop technology for improving mileage. The model also comes with 19 litres of under-seat storage. Braking performance comes from a front and rear drum brake on the base VX variant, while the higher ZX trims get a 190 mm front disc brake as well as chrome embellishments. The scooter also gets a wider rear tyre. The Destini also gets a digital console on the top variants with Bluetooth connectivity.

The new Hero Destini 125 re-enters a highly competitive segment including the TVS Jupiter 125, Honda Activa 125, Yamaha Fascino 125, and more.

First Published Date: 14 Jan 2025, 18:43 PM IST
TAGS: Hero Destini 125 Hero Destini 125 Hero MotoCorp new two wheeler launches two wheeler launches 2025

