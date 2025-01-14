New-gen Hero Destini 125 launched in India, prices start at 80,450

The new-generation Hero Destini 125 has been finally launched in India, four months since we first rode the scooter back in September 2024. The new Hero Destini is priced from ₹80,450 for the base VX variant, while the mid ZX variant is priced at ₹89,300. The top-spec Destini 125 ZX+ is priced at ₹90,300. All prices are introductory and ex-showroom, Delhi.

New Hero Destini 125: What's Changed?

The new Hero Destini 125 gets a complete redesign over its predecessor with a retro-flare added to the styling. The model comes with a host of segment-first features including an illuminated start switch and auto-cancel winkers. Hero has registered 30 patent applications with the new Destini 125. Other new features include a longer seat, enhanced legroom and a spacious floorboard. The 125 cc scooter rides on 12-inch alloy wheels at either end.

The 2024 Hero Destini 125 will be available in three variants: VX, ZX, and ZX+

Commenting on the launch, Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Business Officer - India Business Unit, Hero MotoCorp said, “We are thrilled to introduce the new Hero Destini 125, a symbol of style, convenience, and advanced technology, designed for the modern rider. This innovative 125cc scooter redefines industry standards and solidifies Hero MotoCorp's position. With an impressive segment-leading mileage of 59 kmpl, this family-friendly scooter exemplifies the company's commitment to innovation, value and an unparalleled riding experience for customers."

New Hero Destini 125: Specifications

Power on the new Hero Destini 125 comes from the 124 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled motor tuned for 9 bhp at 7,000 rpm and 10.4 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm, paired with a CVT automatic gearbox. Hero says the new engine has received a bulk of changes including new internal components for improved refinement and lower NVH levels. The scooter gets telescopic forks at the front and a single shock at the rear.

The 2024 Hero Destini 125 comes with CBS (Combined Braking System) as standard alongside, side stand engine cut-off, a boot light, a USB charging port, and an external fuel filler

New Hero Destini 125: Fuel Efficiency

Hero MotoCorp claims a fuel efficiency of 59 kmpl on the new Destini 125. The model comes with the i3S start/stop technology for improving mileage. The model also comes with 19 litres of under-seat storage. Braking performance comes from a front and rear drum brake on the base VX variant, while the higher ZX trims get a 190 mm front disc brake as well as chrome embellishments. The scooter also gets a wider rear tyre. The Destini also gets a digital console on the top variants with Bluetooth connectivity.

The new Hero Destini 125 re-enters a highly competitive segment including the TVS Jupiter 125, Honda Activa 125, Yamaha Fascino 125, and more.

