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Hero Destini 125 vs Hero Pleasure Plus

In 2026 Hero Destini 125 or Hero Pleasure Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Destini 125 Price starts at Rs. 80,450 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Pleasure Plus Price starts at Rs. 69,766 (ex-showroom price). Destini 125 engine makes power and torque 9.12 PS PS & 10 Nm. On the other hand, Pleasure Plus engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.70 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Pleasure Plus in 8 colours. The Destini 125 mileage is around 59 kmpl. The Pleasure Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Destini 125 vs Pleasure Plus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Destini 125 Pleasure plus
BrandHeroHero
Price₹ 80,450₹ 69,766
Mileage59 kmpl50.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.6 cc110.9 cc
Power9.12 PS PS8.15 PS PS

Filters
Destini 125
Hero Destini 125
VX (non-OBD-2B)
₹80,450*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Pleasure Plus
Hero Pleasure Plus
LX
₹69,766*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Destini 125 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Seat View
Headlight View
Rear Left View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.3 L4.8 L
Length
1862 mm1769 mm
Ground Clearance
162 mm155 mm
Wheelbase
1302 mm1238 mm
Height
1125 mm1161 mm
Additional Storage
YesYes
Kerb Weight
115 kg104 kg
Saddle Height
770 mm-
Width
697 mm704 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-100/80-12Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-90/100-10
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloySheet Metal Wheel
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
85 kmph75 kmph
Max Power
9.12 PS @ 7000 rpm8.15 PS @ 7000 rpm
Max Torque
10.4 Nm @ 5500 rpm8.70 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
124.6 cc110.9 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI EngineAir cooled, 4-Stroke Single Cylinder OHC
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Gear Box
CVTCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForkBottom Link with Spring Loaded Hydraulic Damper
Rear Suspension
Single Coil Spring Hydraulic TypeSwing Arm with Spring Loaded Hydraulic Dampers
Features
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
DigitalYes
Pass Switch
Yes-
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue
Underseat storage
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 4 Ah12V / 4Ah
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
93,14381,377
Ex-Showroom Price
80,45069,766
RTO
6,4365,581
Insurance
6,2576,030
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0021,749
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Smooth engine Comfortable ride quality Nice styling

Cons

Missing silent starterBrakes need improvement

Pleasure Plus Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Hero Pleasure Plusundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹69,766 - 75,712**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹88,339 - 91,983**Ex-showroom price
Pleasure Plus vs Activa 125
Hindustan Times
Hero Pleasure Plusundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹69,766 - 75,712**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Zest 110undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹70,600 - 75,500**Ex-showroom price
Pleasure Plus vs Zest 110
Hindustan Times
Hero Pleasure Plusundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹69,766 - 75,712**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 6Gundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,369 - 87,693**Ex-showroom price
Pleasure Plus vs Activa 6G

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Latest Car & Bike News

Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, Jan 14: New-gen Hero Destini 125 launched, Honda CB650R and CBR650R teased & more
15 Jan 2025
One of the major updates on the new Pleasure Plus will include its new Bluetooth connectivity enabled instrument cluster
New Hero Pleasure Plus with Bluetooth connectivity teased ahead of launch
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The Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec Sports is new addition to the Pleasure Plus lineup and brings only cosmetic updates
Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec Sports variant launched, priced at 79,738
27 Mar 2024
The newly introduced Hero Destini will rival similar scooters like TVS Jupiter 125, Honda Activa 125, Yamaha Fascino 125 and more.
2025 Hero Destini 125: Need to know what's changed? Here's a list
16 Jan 2025
TVS Jupiter 110 has been launched as the newest iteration of the popular 110 cc commuter scooter. Here’s how the all-new TVS Jupiter 110 stands against its closest competitors.
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The Hero Destini Azure is a one-off concept showcased at Auto Expo 2025, bringing a more premium touch to the newly launched scooter
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  News

Latest Videos

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