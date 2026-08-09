In 2026 Hero Pleasure Plus or TVS Zest 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Pleasure Plus Price starts at Rs. 69,766 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Zest 110 Price starts at Rs. 70,600 (ex-showroom price). Pleasure Plus engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.70 Nm. On the other hand, Zest 110 engine makes power & torque 7.81 PS PS & 8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Pleasure Plus in 8 colours. The Pleasure Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. The Zest 110 mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Pleasure Plus vs Zest 110 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pleasure plus
|Zest 110
|Brand
|Hero
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 69,766
|₹ 70,600
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|48 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|110.9 cc
|109 cc
|Power
|8.15 PS PS
|7.81 PS PS