TVS Jupiter 110 vs Honda Activa vs Hero Pleasure Plus: Which one to choose

TVS Jupiter 110 vs Honda Activa vs Hero Pleasure Plus: Which one to choose

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Aug 2024, 13:23 PM
TVS Jupiter 110 has been launched as the newest iteration of the popular 110 cc commuter scooter. Here's how the all-new TVS Jupiter 110 stands against its closest competitors.
TVS Jupiter 110 vs rivals
TVS Jupiter 110 has been launched as the newest iteration of the popular 110 cc commuter scooter. Here’s how the all-new TVS Jupiter 110 stands against its closest competitors.
TVS Jupiter 110 vs rivals
TVS Jupiter 110 has been launched as the newest iteration of the popular 110 cc commuter scooter. Here’s how the all-new TVS Jupiter 110 stands against its closest competitors.

TVS Motor Company has launched the all-new Jupiter 110 scooter at 73,700 (ex-showroom). The all-new TVS Jupiter 110 comes as the latest iteration of the popular 110 cc commuter. The homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer has updated the 110 cc scooter with a revamped design and features as well as upgraded the powertrain with hybrid assist to churn out more power and torque than its predecessor.

With the significantly grown focus on personal mobility, especially since the Covid-19 pandemic, scooters have witnessed rapid growth in demand. The easier manoeuvrability, practicality on offer, rising demand in rural markets across India, and growing number of women consumers are some of the key reasons that played crucial roles in the growth of scooters in the country. The 110 cc segment is one of the most in-demand spaces in the Indian scooter market due to the affordability of the products in this category.

Tvs Jupiter 110 (HT Auto photo)
TVS Jupiter 110
Engine Icon 113.3 cc Mileage Icon52.8 kmpl
₹73,700
Hero Pleasure Plus (HT Auto photo)
Hero Pleasure Plus
Engine Icon110.9 cc Mileage Icon50.0 kmpl
₹70,838
Honda Activa 6g (HT Auto photo)
Honda Activa 6G
Engine Icon109.51 cc Mileage Icon50 kmpl
₹76,684
Ola Electric Roadster (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric Roadster
BatteryCapacity Icon16 kWh Range Icon579 km
₹74,999
Deltic M Plus (HT Auto photo)
Deltic M Plus
MaxSpeed Icon25 kmph
₹65,490
Hero Electric Ae-29 (HT Auto photo)
Hero Electric AE-29
BatteryCapacity Icon3.5 kWh Range Icon80 km
₹85,000 - 90,000
With the updated version of Jupiter 110, TVS is aiming to increase its market share in the segment. However, it is not an easy task for the company as the TVS Jupiter 110 competes with tough rivals such as Honda Activa and Hero Pleasure Plus.

Specifications Comparison Hero Pleasure Plus Honda Activa 6G
Engine 110.9 cc 109.51 cc
Transmission Automatic Automatic
Mileage N/A N/A
Fuel Type Petrol Petrol
Check detailed comparison

Here is a comparison between the TVS Jupiter 110, Honda Activa and Hero Pleasure Plus scooters.

Also Read : TVS Jupiter 110 vs Hero Zoom 110: Which 110cc scooter is right for you

TVS Jupiter 110 vs Honda Activa vs Hero Pleasure Plus: Price

The TVS Jupiter 110 comes priced between 73,700 and 87,250 (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the Honda Activa is priced between 76,684 and 82,684 (ex-showroom). Hero Pleasure Plus comes available at a price range of 71,213 and 83,113 (ex-showroom).

The base variant of the Hero Pleasure Plus is the most affordable among these scooters, while the top-end variant of the newly launched TVS Jupiter 110 comes as the most expensive model.

Watch: Honda Activa 6G road test review

TVS Jupiter 110 vs Honda Activa vs Hero Pleasure Plus: Specifications

Powering the TVS Jupiter 110 scooter is a 113.3 cc single-cylinder engine paired with hybrid assist and is capable of churning out 7.9 bhp of peak power at 6,500 rpm and 9.8 Nm of maximum torque at 5,000 rpm. Honda Activa gets power from a 109.51 cc single-cylinder motor. This power mill can generate 7.7 bhp peak power at 8,000 rpm and 8.90 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm. The other model in the fray, Hero Pleasure Plus comes powered by a 110.9 cc single-cylinder engine that pumps out 8 bhp peak power at 7,000 rpm and 8.70 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm.

First Published Date: 27 Aug 2024, 13:23 PM IST
TAGS: Jupiter TVS Jupiter 110 TVS Jupiter 110 TVS Motor Company Honda Activa Activa Honda Hero Hero MotoCorp Hero Pleasure Plus Pleasure Plus

