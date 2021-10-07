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HomeCompare BikesPleasure Plus vs Activa 6G

Hero Pleasure Plus vs Honda Activa 6G

In 2026 Hero Pleasure Plus or Honda Activa 6G choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Pleasure Plus Price starts at Rs. 69,766 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Activa 6G Price starts at Rs. 74,369 (ex-showroom price). Pleasure Plus engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.70 Nm. On the other hand, Activa 6G engine makes power & torque 7.84 PS PS & 8.90 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Pleasure Plus in 8 colours. Honda offers the Activa 6G in 7 colours. The Pleasure Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. The Activa 6G mileage is around 59.5 kmpl.
Pleasure Plus vs Activa 6G Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pleasure plus Activa 6g
BrandHeroHonda
Price₹ 69,766₹ 74,369
Mileage50.0 kmpl59.5 kmpl
Engine Capacity110.9 cc109.51 cc
Power8.15 PS PS7.84 PS PS

Filters
Pleasure Plus
Hero Pleasure Plus
LX
₹69,766*
*Ex-showroom price
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Activa 6G
Honda Activa 6G
Standard OBD 2B
₹74,369*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Pleasure Plus Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Rear Left View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Rear Tyre View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
4.8 L5.3 L
Ground Clearance
155 mm162 mm
Length
1769 mm1833 mm
Wheelbase
1238 mm1260 mm
Kerb Weight
104 kg106 kg
Height
1161 mm1165 mm
Additional Storage
Yes18 L
Width
704 mm677 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-90/100-10Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/100-10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
Sheet Metal WheelAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
75 kmph85 kmph
Max Power
8.15 PS @ 7000 rpm7.99 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
56.5 mm63.12 mm
Max Torque
8.70 Nm @ 5500 rpm9.05 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
110.9 cc109.51 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4-Stroke Single Cylinder OHC4 stroke, SI Engine
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Dry Automatic Centrifugal Clutch-
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
CVTCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
50 mm47 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
Swing Arm with Spring Loaded Hydraulic Dampers3-Step Adjustable Suspension (Unit Swing)
Front Suspension
Bottom Link with Spring Loaded Hydraulic DamperTelescopic
Features
Tripmeter
AnalogueAnalogue
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Additional Features
Side Stand Engine Cut Off, Xense, Mobile Charging Port - Optional, Glove Box - OptionalAir Cleaner Type - Viscous Paper Filter, Seat Length - 692 mm, Idling Stop System with Turn Off Switch, CLIC Mechanism, Glove Box, ACG Silent Start
Odometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
YesAnalog
Instrument Console
AnalogueAnalogue
Underseat storage
Yes18 L
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 4Ah12V / 5 Ah
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
81,37786,446
Ex-Showroom Price
69,76674,369
RTO
5,5815,949
Insurance
6,0306,128
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7491,858
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Known to be reliableExternal fuel filler capSmooth engine

Cons

No disc brake on offerAgeing design language

Pleasure Plus Comparison with other bikes

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Hero Pleasure Plusundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹69,766 - 75,712**Ex-showroom price
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Hero Pleasure Plusundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹69,766 - 75,712**Ex-showroom price
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Activa 6G Comparison with other bikes

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Honda Activa 6Gundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,369 - 87,693**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Activa 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹88,339 - 91,983**Ex-showroom price
Activa 6G vs Activa 125
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Honda Activa 6Gundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,369 - 87,693**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Dioundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹68,846 - 79,973**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Car & Bike News

One of the major updates on the new Pleasure Plus will include its new Bluetooth connectivity enabled instrument cluster
New Hero Pleasure Plus with Bluetooth connectivity teased ahead of launch
7 Oct 2021
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Honda Activa 6G gets a name change. Here's what it will be called now
9 May 2023
The Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec Sports is new addition to the Pleasure Plus lineup and brings only cosmetic updates
Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec Sports variant launched, priced at 79,738
27 Mar 2024
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Yamaha Fascino to Honda Activa 6G: Five scooters in India with best fuel economy
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TVS Jupiter 110 vs Honda Activa vs Hero Pleasure Plus: Which one to choose
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