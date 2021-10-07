In 2026 Hero Pleasure Plus or Honda Activa 6G choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Pleasure Plus Price starts at Rs. 69,766 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Activa 6G Price starts at Rs. 74,369 (ex-showroom price). Pleasure Plus engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.70 Nm. On the other hand, Activa 6G engine makes power & torque 7.84 PS PS & 8.90 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Pleasure Plus in 8 colours. Honda offers the Activa 6G in 7 colours. The Pleasure Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. The Activa 6G mileage is around 59.5 kmpl.
Pleasure Plus vs Activa 6G Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pleasure plus
|Activa 6g
|Brand
|Hero
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 69,766
|₹ 74,369
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|59.5 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|110.9 cc
|109.51 cc
|Power
|8.15 PS PS
|7.84 PS PS