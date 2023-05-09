In 2026 Honda Activa 6G or TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Activa 6G Price starts at Rs. 74,369 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] Price starts at Rs. 73,340 (last recorded price). Activa 6G engine makes power and torque 7.84 PS PS & 8.90 Nm. On the other hand, Jupiter [2013-2024] engine makes power & torque 7.88 PS PS & 8.8 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Activa 6G in 7 colours. TVS offers the Jupiter [2013-2024] in 15 colours. The Activa 6G mileage is around 59.5 kmpl. The Jupiter [2013-2024] mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Activa 6G vs Jupiter [2013-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Activa 6g
|Jupiter [2013-2024]
|Brand
|Honda
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 74,369
|₹ 73,340
|Mileage
|59.5 kmpl
|50 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|109.51 cc
|109.7 cc
|Power
|7.84 PS PS
|7.88 PS PS