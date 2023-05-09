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HomeCompare BikesActiva 6G vs Jupiter [2013-2024]

Honda Activa 6G vs TVS Jupiter [2013-2024]

In 2026 Honda Activa 6G or TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Activa 6G Price starts at Rs. 74,369 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] Price starts at Rs. 73,340 (last recorded price). Activa 6G engine makes power and torque 7.84 PS PS & 8.90 Nm. On the other hand, Jupiter [2013-2024] engine makes power & torque 7.88 PS PS & 8.8 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Activa 6G in 7 colours. TVS offers the Jupiter [2013-2024] in 15 colours. The Activa 6G mileage is around 59.5 kmpl. The Jupiter [2013-2024] mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Activa 6G vs Jupiter [2013-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Activa 6g Jupiter [2013-2024]
BrandHondaTVS
Price₹ 74,369₹ 73,340
Mileage59.5 kmpl50 kmpl
Engine Capacity109.51 cc109.7 cc
Power7.84 PS PS7.88 PS PS

Filters
Activa 6G
Honda Activa 6G
Standard OBD 2B
₹74,369*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Jupiter [2013-2024]
TVS Jupiter [2013-2024]
Sheet Metal Wheel
₹73,340*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Honda Activa 6G Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Rear Left View
Front Left View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.3 L6 L
Length
1833 mm1834 mm
Ground Clearance
162 mm150 mm
Wheelbase
1260 mm1275 mm
Height
1165 mm1115 mm
Kerb Weight
106 kg107 kg
Additional Storage
18 L-
Saddle Height
764 mm765 mm
Width
677 mm650 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/100-10-
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloySheet Metal
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
85 kmph78 kmph
Max Power
7.99 PS @ 8000 rpm7.47 PS
Stroke
63.12 mm48.8 mm
Max Torque
9.05 Nm @ 5500 rpm8.4 Nm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
109.51 cc109.7 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 stroke, SI EngineSingle cylinder, 4 stroke, CVTi, fuel injection
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
CVTCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
47 mm53.5 mm
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic hydraulic
Rear Suspension
3-Step Adjustable Suspension (Unit Swing)3 step adjustable type coil spring with hydraulic damper
Features
Speedometer
Analogue-
Odometer
Analogue-
Fuel Gauge
AnalogYes
Instrument Console
Analogue-
Underseat storage
18 L21 L
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
AnalogueAnalogue
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
AnalogueAnalogue
Additional Features
Air Cleaner Type - Viscous Paper Filter, Seat Length - 692 mm, Idling Stop System with Turn Off Switch, CLIC Mechanism, Glove Box, ACG Silent StartEconometer Parking Brake
Pass Switch
YesAnalogue
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
4.2 inch TFT display-
Battery Capacity
12V / 5 Ah4 Ah
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
86,44685,313
Ex-Showroom Price
74,36973,340
RTO
5,9495,867
Insurance
6,1286,106
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8581,833
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Known to be reliableExternal fuel filler capSmooth engine

Cons

No disc brake on offerAgeing design language

Activa 6G Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 6Gundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,369 - 87,693**Ex-showroom price
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Activa 6G vs Activa 125
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Honda Activa 6Gundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,369 - 87,693**Ex-showroom price
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