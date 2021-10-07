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HomeCompare BikesPleasure Plus vs Jupiter [2013-2024]

Hero Pleasure Plus vs TVS Jupiter [2013-2024]

In 2026 Hero Pleasure Plus or TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Pleasure Plus Price starts at Rs. 69,766 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] Price starts at Rs. 73,340 (last recorded price). Pleasure Plus engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.70 Nm. On the other hand, Jupiter [2013-2024] engine makes power & torque 7.88 PS PS & 8.8 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Pleasure Plus in 8 colours. TVS offers the Jupiter [2013-2024] in 15 colours. The Pleasure Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. The Jupiter [2013-2024] mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Pleasure Plus vs Jupiter [2013-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pleasure plus Jupiter [2013-2024]
BrandHeroTVS
Price₹ 69,766₹ 73,340
Mileage50.0 kmpl50 kmpl
Engine Capacity110.9 cc109.7 cc
Power8.15 PS PS7.88 PS PS

Filters
Pleasure Plus
Hero Pleasure Plus
LX
₹69,766*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Jupiter [2013-2024]
TVS Jupiter [2013-2024]
Sheet Metal Wheel
₹73,340*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hero Pleasure Plus Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
4.8 L6 L
Ground Clearance
155 mm150 mm
Length
1769 mm1834 mm
Wheelbase
1238 mm1275 mm
Kerb Weight
104 kg107 kg
Height
1161 mm1115 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Width
704 mm650 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-90/100-10-
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
Sheet Metal WheelSheet Metal
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
75 kmph78 kmph
Max Power
8.15 PS @ 7000 rpm7.47 PS
Stroke
56.5 mm48.8 mm
Max Torque
8.70 Nm @ 5500 rpm8.4 Nm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
110.9 cc109.7 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4-Stroke Single Cylinder OHCSingle cylinder, 4 stroke, CVTi, fuel injection
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Dry Automatic Centrifugal ClutchAutomatic
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
CVTCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
50 mm53.5 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Rear Suspension
Swing Arm with Spring Loaded Hydraulic Dampers3 step adjustable type coil spring with hydraulic damper
Front Suspension
Bottom Link with Spring Loaded Hydraulic DamperTelescopic hydraulic
Features
Tripmeter
AnalogueAnalogue
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
Analogue-
Additional Features
Side Stand Engine Cut Off, Xense, Mobile Charging Port - Optional, Glove Box - OptionalEconometer Parking Brake
Odometer
Analogue-
Fuel Gauge
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue-
Underseat storage
Yes21 L
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 4Ah4 Ah
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Battery Type
Lead AcidMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
81,37785,313
Ex-Showroom Price
69,76673,340
RTO
5,5815,867
Insurance
6,0306,106
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7491,833
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Plenty of storage space on the scooter makes it practicalLong seat opens more room for the rider and pillion Peppy motor can handle the rider and luggage with ease

Cons

Not the lightest scooter in its classLacks new-age features that would bring more modernity Engine has mild vibrations that can be improved

Pleasure Plus Comparison with other bikes

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Hero Pleasure Plusundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹69,766 - 75,712**Ex-showroom price
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Pleasure Plus vs Activa 125
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Hero Pleasure Plusundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹69,766 - 75,712**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Zest 110undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹70,600 - 75,500**Ex-showroom price
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Hero Pleasure Plusundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹69,766 - 75,712**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Activa 6Gundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,369 - 87,693**Ex-showroom price
Pleasure Plus vs Activa 6G

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Latest Car & Bike News

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