In 2026 TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] Price starts at Rs. 73,340 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs. 82,500 (ex-showroom price). Jupiter [2013-2024] engine makes power and torque 7.88 PS PS & 8.8 Nm. On the other hand, NTORQ 125 engine makes power & torque 9.5-10.2 PS PS & 10.6-10.9 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Jupiter [2013-2024] in 15 colours. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 12 colours. The Jupiter [2013-2024] mileage is around 50 kmpl. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 50 kmpl.
Jupiter [2013-2024] vs NTORQ 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jupiter [2013-2024]
|Ntorq 125
|Brand
|TVS
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 73,340
|₹ 82,500
|Mileage
|50 kmpl
|47 to 50 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|109.7 cc
|124.8 cc
|Power
|7.88 PS PS
|9.5-10.2 PS PS