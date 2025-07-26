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HomeCompare BikesJupiter [2013-2024] vs NTORQ 125

TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] vs TVS NTORQ 125

In 2026 TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] Price starts at Rs. 73,340 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs. 82,500 (ex-showroom price). Jupiter [2013-2024] engine makes power and torque 7.88 PS PS & 8.8 Nm. On the other hand, NTORQ 125 engine makes power & torque 9.5-10.2 PS PS & 10.6-10.9 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Jupiter [2013-2024] in 15 colours. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 12 colours. The Jupiter [2013-2024] mileage is around 50 kmpl. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 50 kmpl.
Jupiter [2013-2024] vs NTORQ 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Jupiter [2013-2024] Ntorq 125
BrandTVSTVS
Price₹ 73,340₹ 82,500
Mileage50 kmpl47 to 50 kmpl
Engine Capacity109.7 cc124.8 cc
Power7.88 PS PS9.5-10.2 PS PS

Filters
Jupiter [2013-2024]
TVS Jupiter [2013-2024]
Sheet Metal Wheel
₹73,340*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
NTORQ 125
TVS NTORQ 125
Disc
₹82,500*
*Ex-showroom price
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TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
6 L5.8 L
Length
1834 mm1861 mm
Ground Clearance
150 mm155 mm
Wheelbase
1275 mm1285 mm
Height
1115 mm1164 mm
Kerb Weight
107 kg111 kg
Saddle Height
765 mm770 mm
Width
650 mm710 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
Sheet MetalAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
78 kmph-
Max Power
7.47 PS9.5 PS @ 7000 rpm
Stroke
48.8 mm55.5 mm
Max Torque
8.4 Nm10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
109.7 cc124.8 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 stroke, CVTi, fuel injectionSingle Cylinder, 4 - Stroke, SI, Air Cooled, Fuel Injected
Clutch
AutomaticAutomatic Centrifugal Clutch
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
23
Gear Box
CVTCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
53.5 mm53.5 mm
Chassis
High Rigidity Underbone Type-
Rear Suspension
3 step adjustable type coil spring with hydraulic damperCoil spring with Hydraulic Dampers
Front Suspension
Telescopic hydraulicTelescopic Suspension with Hydraulic Dampers
Features
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
Analogue-
Additional Features
Econometer Parking Brake-
Fuel Gauge
YesDigital
Pass Switch
Analogue-
i3s Technology
Analog-
Underseat storage
21 L21 L
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Battery Capacity
4 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen-
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
85,31397,834
Ex-Showroom Price
73,34082,500
RTO
5,8679,153
Insurance
6,1066,181
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8332,102
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Plenty of storage space on the scooter makes it practicalLong seat opens more room for the rider and pillion Peppy motor can handle the rider and luggage with ease

Cons

Not the lightest scooter in its classLacks new-age features that would bring more modernity Engine has mild vibrations that can be improved

NTORQ 125 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS NTORQ 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹82.5 - 1.01 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹88,339 - 91,983**Ex-showroom price
NTORQ 125 vs Activa 125
Hindustan Times
TVS NTORQ 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹82.5 - 1.01 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Yamaha RayZR 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,960 - 87,560**Ex-showroom price
NTORQ 125 vs RayZR 125
Hindustan Times
TVS NTORQ 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹82.5 - 1.01 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Jupiter 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹78,100 - 88,060**Ex-showroom price
NTORQ 125 vs Jupiter 125
Hindustan Times
TVS NTORQ 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹82.5 - 1.01 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Dioundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹68,846 - 79,973**Ex-showroom price
NTORQ 125 vs Dio

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Latest Car & Bike News

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TVS Ntorq 125 updated with new colour schemes
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Latest Videos

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E4W Concept debuts as TVS and Hyundai's first EV prototype for last mile connectivity at Auto Expo 2025
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The TVS Jupiter 125 packs a CNG cylinder under the seat along with a petrol fuel tank, promising a combined range of 226 km
TVS Jupiter 125 in CNG? Concept scooter sparks curiosity at Auto Expo 2025
19 Jan 2025
TVS Jupiter 125 scooter was launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>73,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi).
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