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HomeCompare BikesActiva 125 vs Jupiter [2013-2024]

Honda Activa 125 vs TVS Jupiter [2013-2024]

In 2026 Honda Activa 125 or TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Activa 125 Price starts at Rs. 88,339 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] Price starts at Rs. 73,340 (last recorded price). Activa 125 engine makes power and torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.5 Nm. On the other hand, Jupiter [2013-2024] engine makes power & torque 7.88 PS PS & 8.8 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Jupiter [2013-2024] in 15 colours. The Activa 125 mileage is around 47 kmpl. The Jupiter [2013-2024] mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Activa 125 vs Jupiter [2013-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Activa 125 Jupiter [2013-2024]
BrandHondaTVS
Price₹ 88,339₹ 73,340
Mileage47 kmpl50 kmpl
Engine Capacity123.92 cc109.7 cc
Power8.42 PS PS7.88 PS PS

Filters
Activa 125
Honda Activa 125
DLX
₹88,339*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Jupiter [2013-2024]
TVS Jupiter [2013-2024]
Sheet Metal Wheel
₹73,340*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Honda Activa 125 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.3 L6 L
Length
1850 mm1834 mm
Ground Clearance
162 mm150 mm
Wheelbase
1260 mm1275 mm
Kerb Weight
109 kg107 kg
Height
1170 mm1115 mm
Saddle Height
712 mm765 mm
Width
707 mm650 mm
Tyre Size
Front: 90/90 - 12, Rear: 90/100 - 10-
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloySheet Metal
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
249.1 km-
Max Speed
90 kmph78 kmph
Max Power
8.42 PS7.47 PS
Max Torque
10.5 Nm8.4 Nm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
123.92 cc109.7 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air-cooled, single-cylinder engineSingle cylinder, 4 stroke, CVTi, fuel injection
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
50 mm53.5 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Chassis
Under BoneHigh Rigidity Underbone Type
Front Suspension
Telescopic SuspensionTelescopic hydraulic
Rear Suspension
3-Step Adjustable Spring Loaded Hydraulic3 step adjustable type coil spring with hydraulic damper
Features
Speedometer
Digital-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
DigitalYes
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes21 L
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Honda RoadSyncEconometer Parking Brake
Pass Switch
YesAnalogue
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
4.2 Inch TFT Display-
Battery Capacity
12V 5Ah4 Ah
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,01,83185,313
Ex-Showroom Price
88,33973,340
RTO
7,0675,867
Insurance
6,4256,106
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1881,833
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Plenty of storage space on the scooter makes it practicalLong seat opens more room for the rider and pillion Peppy motor can handle the rider and luggage with ease

Cons

Not the lightest scooter in its classLacks new-age features that would bring more modernity Engine has mild vibrations that can be improved

Activa 125 Comparison with other bikes

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Honda Activa 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹88,339 - 91,983**Ex-showroom price
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TVS NTORQ 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹82.5 - 1.01 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Activa 125 vs NTORQ 125
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Honda Activa 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹88,339 - 91,983**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Activa 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹88,339 - 91,983**Ex-showroom price
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Yamaha RayZR 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,960 - 87,560**Ex-showroom price
Activa 125 vs RayZR 125

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Latest Car & Bike News

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