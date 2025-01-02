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HomeCompare BikesAccess 125 vs Jupiter [2013-2024]

Suzuki Access 125 vs TVS Jupiter [2013-2024]

In 2026 Suzuki Access 125 or TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Access 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,684 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] Price starts at Rs. 73,340 (last recorded price). Access 125 engine makes power and torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.2 Nm. On the other hand, Jupiter [2013-2024] engine makes power & torque 7.88 PS PS & 8.8 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Jupiter [2013-2024] in 15 colours. The Access 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl. The Jupiter [2013-2024] mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Access 125 vs Jupiter [2013-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Access 125 Jupiter [2013-2024]
BrandSuzukiTVS
Price₹ 77,684₹ 73,340
Mileage45 kmpl50 kmpl
Engine Capacity124 cc109.7 cc
Power8.42 PS PS7.88 PS PS

Filters
Access 125
Suzuki Access 125
STD
₹77,684*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Jupiter [2013-2024]
TVS Jupiter [2013-2024]
Sheet Metal Wheel
₹73,340*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Suzuki Access 125 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.3 L6 L
Length
1835 mm1834 mm
Ground Clearance
160 mm150 mm
Wheelbase
1265 mm1275 mm
Kerb Weight
106 kg107 kg
Height
1155 mm1115 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Saddle Height
856 mm765 mm
Width
680 mm650 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/100-10-
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
CastSheet Metal
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
90 kmph78 kmph
Max Power
8.42 PS @ 6500 rpm7.47 PS
Stroke
57.4 mm48.8 mm
Max Torque
10.2 Nm @ 5000 rpm8.4 Nm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
124 cc109.7 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4- Stroke, 1-Cylinder, Air CooledSingle cylinder, 4 stroke, CVTi, fuel injection
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
CVTCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
52.5 mm53.5 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Rear Suspension
Swing Arm3 step adjustable type coil spring with hydraulic damper
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic hydraulic
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
Digital-
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
DigitalYes
Pass Switch
YesAnalogue
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes21 L
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V / 4Ah4 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
93,37585,313
Ex-Showroom Price
77,28473,340
RTO
9,7525,867
Insurance
6,3396,106
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0061,833
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Plenty of storage space on the scooter makes it practicalLong seat opens more room for the rider and pillion Peppy motor can handle the rider and luggage with ease

Cons

Not the lightest scooter in its classLacks new-age features that would bring more modernity Engine has mild vibrations that can be improved

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Latest Car & Bike News

Suzuki recently celebrated milestone of producing over 6 million units of the Access 125.
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TVS Jupiter 125 launched in two new dual-tone colour options, price hiked by 1,000
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Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched the new Access 125 scooter at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>81,700 (ex-showroom) at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.
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Latest Videos

Suzuki Motorcycle has launched the Gixxer SF 250 with flex-fuel engine at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.17 lakh at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.
Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 with flex-fuel engine launched at 2.17 lakh
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The TVS Jupiter 125 packs a CNG cylinder under the seat along with a petrol fuel tank, promising a combined range of 226 km
TVS Jupiter 125 in CNG? Concept scooter sparks curiosity at Auto Expo 2025
19 Jan 2025
TVS Jupiter 125 scooter was launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>73,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi).
TVS Jupiter 125: Road Test Review
7 Oct 2021
Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched the new Access 125 scooter at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>81,700 (ex-showroom) at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.
Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Suzuki Access 125 scooter launched. Price, engine, features explained
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Suzuki Motorcycle India has made its foray into the electric mobility segment and has showcased the new e-Access electric scooter at Bharat Mobility 2025. The new Suzuki e-Access borrows its name from the brand’s popular 125 cc petrol scooter and is targeted at the family buyer with its simple styling and practical specifications.
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