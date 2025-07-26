In 2026 Suzuki Access 125 or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Access 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,684 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs. 82,500 (ex-showroom price). Access 125 engine makes power and torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.2 Nm. On the other hand, NTORQ 125 engine makes power & torque 9.5-10.2 PS PS & 10.6-10.9 Nm respectively. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 12 colours. The Access 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 50 kmpl.
Access 125 vs NTORQ 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Access 125
|Ntorq 125
|Brand
|Suzuki
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 77,684
|₹ 82,500
|Mileage
|45 kmpl
|47 to 50 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|124.8 cc
|Power
|8.42 PS PS
|9.5-10.2 PS PS