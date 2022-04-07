|Max Power
|9.38 PS @ 7000 rpm
|8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm
|Max Torque
|10.5 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|9.7 Nm @ 5000 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Drive Type
|Belt Drive
|Belt Drive
|Displacement
|124.8 cc
|125 cc
|Clutch
|Automatic Centrifugal Clutch
|Dry, Centrifugal
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Engine Type
|Single Cylinder, 4 - Stroke, SI, Air Cooled, Fuel Injected
|Air cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Kick and Self Start
|Valve Per Cylinder
|3
|2
|Gear Box
|CVT
|V-belt automatic
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|-
|Charging at Home
|No
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹85,794
|₹88,063
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹72,270
|₹73,330
|RTO
|₹6,548
|₹6,397
|Insurance
|₹5,426
|₹5,911
|Accessories Charges
|₹1,550
|₹2,425
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,844
|₹1,892