In 2026 TVS NTORQ 125 or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs. 82,500 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha RayZR 125 Price starts at Rs. 74,960 (ex-showroom price). NTORQ 125 engine makes power and torque 9.5-10.2 PS PS & 10.6-10.9 Nm. On the other hand, RayZR 125 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 12 colours. Yamaha offers the RayZR 125 in 9 colours. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 50 kmpl. The RayZR 125 mileage is around 71.33 kmpl.
NTORQ 125 vs RayZR 125 Comparison