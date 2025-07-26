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Honda Activa 125 vs TVS NTORQ 125

In 2026 Honda Activa 125 or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Activa 125 Price starts at Rs. 88,339 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs. 82,500 (ex-showroom price). Activa 125 engine makes power and torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.5 Nm. On the other hand, NTORQ 125 engine makes power & torque 9.5-10.2 PS PS & 10.6-10.9 Nm respectively. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 12 colours. The Activa 125 mileage is around 47 kmpl. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 50 kmpl.
Activa 125 vs NTORQ 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Activa 125 Ntorq 125
BrandHondaTVS
Price₹ 88,339₹ 82,500
Mileage47 kmpl47 to 50 kmpl
Engine Capacity123.92 cc124.8 cc
Power8.42 PS PS9.5-10.2 PS PS

Filters
Activa 125
Honda Activa 125
DLX
₹88,339*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
NTORQ 125
TVS NTORQ 125
Disc
₹82,500*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda Activa 125 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.3 L5.8 L
Length
1850 mm1861 mm
Ground Clearance
162 mm155 mm
Wheelbase
1260 mm1285 mm
Kerb Weight
109 kg111 kg
Height
1170 mm1164 mm
Saddle Height
712 mm770 mm
Width
707 mm710 mm
Tyre Size
Front: 90/90 - 12, Rear: 90/100 - 10Front :-100/80-12,Rear :- 110/80-12
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
249.1 km-
Max Speed
90 kmph-
Max Power
8.42 PS9.5 PS @ 7000 rpm
Max Torque
10.5 Nm10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
123.92 cc124.8 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air-cooled, single-cylinder engineSingle Cylinder, 4 - Stroke, SI, Air Cooled, Fuel Injected
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
23
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
50 mm53.5 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Chassis
Under Bone-
Front Suspension
Telescopic SuspensionTelescopic Suspension with Hydraulic Dampers
Rear Suspension
3-Step Adjustable Spring Loaded HydraulicCoil spring with Hydraulic Dampers
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes21 L
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Honda RoadSync-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
4.2 Inch TFT Display-
Battery Capacity
12V 5Ah-
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,01,83197,834
Ex-Showroom Price
88,33982,500
RTO
7,0679,153
Insurance
6,4256,181
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1882,102

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NTORQ 125 Comparison with other bikes

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TVS NTORQ 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹82.5 - 1.01 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Yamaha RayZR 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,960 - 87,560**Ex-showroom price
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TVS NTORQ 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹82.5 - 1.01 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Jupiter 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹78,100 - 88,060**Ex-showroom price
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TVS NTORQ 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹82.5 - 1.01 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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