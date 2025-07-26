In 2026 Honda Activa 125 or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Activa 125 Price starts at Rs. 88,339 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs. 82,500 (ex-showroom price). Activa 125 engine makes power and torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.5 Nm. On the other hand, NTORQ 125 engine makes power & torque 9.5-10.2 PS PS & 10.6-10.9 Nm respectively. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 12 colours. The Activa 125 mileage is around 47 kmpl. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 50 kmpl.
Activa 125 vs NTORQ 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Activa 125
|Ntorq 125
|Brand
|Honda
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 88,339
|₹ 82,500
|Mileage
|47 kmpl
|47 to 50 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|123.92 cc
|124.8 cc
|Power
|8.42 PS PS
|9.5-10.2 PS PS