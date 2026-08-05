3 scooters I would buy if I were upgrading from TVS Ntorq 125

If I were upgrading from the Ntorq 125 today, these are the three scooters I'd shortlist.

The TVS Ntorq 125 has long been the benchmark for riders looking for a sporty and feature-packed scooter. Its punchy engine, sharp handling, responsive engine, raspy exhaust note and connected features have made it a favourite among enthusiasts. But if you've owned one for a few years, the next upgrade should feel significantly more exciting rather than just offering a different badge.

1 TVS Ntorq 150 TVS Ntorq 150 EMI starting at just ₹1,600/ month Check Eligibility The most natural progression from the Ntorq 125 is its bigger sibling. The Ntorq 150 retains the familiar sporty character but adds a larger 149.7cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine producing 13.2 PS and 14.2 Nm. It is paired with a CVT gearbox and has a claimed top speed of 104 kmph. TVS also claims a fuel efficiency of 40 kmpl. Beyond the performance boost, the Ntorq 150 gets premium equipment including a TFT instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, traction control, riding modes and adjustable brake levers. Despite the bigger engine, it weighs just 115 kg and continues to offer agile handling that's ideal for city riding. If you already love the Ntorq's character and simply want more power and better features, this is the easiest recommendation.

2 Hero Xoom 160 Hero Xoom 160 EMI starting at just ₹2,100/ month Check Eligibility If your commute has open stretches of roads then you might want something that is a bit more powerful, a bit more energetic. This is where the Hero Xoom 160 is worth considering. Unlike conventional sporty scooters, it adopts an adventure-style maxi-scooter design with a commanding riding position, larger wheels and better road presence. The Xoom 160 is powered by a 156 cc single-cylinder engine that develops around 14.8 PS and 14 Nm, making it one of the most powerful scooters in its class. It also gets keyless ignition, LED lighting, dual-purpose styling and a larger fuel tank, making it more suitable for longer rides than most 125cc scooters. With its relaxed ergonomics and bigger proportions, it feels like a genuine step up for riders who want to venture beyond urban roads.

3 Yamaha Aerox 155 Yamaha Aerox 155 EMI starting at just ₹2,000/ month Check Eligibility If outright performance is the priority, nothing comes close to the Yamaha Aerox 155. Powered by the same 155cc liquid-cooled engine found in the Yamaha R15, it produces 15 PS and is paired with Yamaha's Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) technology. The scooter claims a mileage of 45 kmpl and comes with a 5.5-litre fuel tank. The Aerox also stands out with features such as traction control, smartphone connectivity and a sporty maxi-scooter design. Its larger wheels and powerful engine make highway rides effortless, while the sharp chassis ensures it remains engaging through corners. It isn't as practical as a conventional scooter due to its stepped floorboard and firmer suspension, but if performance is your top priority, the Aerox remains the benchmark.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: