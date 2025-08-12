Honda Activa 110, Activa 125, SP125 get 25 year Anniversary Edition

HT Auto
While Honda entered the Indian motorcycle market in 1998 in partnership with Hero MotoCorp, the Japanese motorcycle maker’s independent journey started in the country in 2001 with the launch of the Honda Activa.

Honda Activa 110, Activa 125, and SP125
Honda Activa 110, Activa 125, and SP125
Bookings for the 25-year Anniversary Editions of Honda Activa 110, Activa 125, and SP125 are now open.
In a bid to celebrate its 25 years of journey in India, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has 25-year Anniversary Editions of three of the most popular models – Honda Activa 110, Activa 125. and SP125. Bookings for the 25-year Anniversary Editions of Honda Activa 110, Activa 125, and SP125 are now open. They will be available at all HMSI authorized dealerships by the end of August 2025.

While Honda entered the Indian motorcycle market in 1998 in partnership with Hero MotoCorp, the Japanese motorcycle maker’s independent journey started in the country in 2001 with the launch of the Honda Activa. Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “This year, as Honda celebrates 25 years in India and the remarkable milestone of 70 million two-wheelers produced in the country achieved early this year." Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, added that with the newly launched 25-year Anniversary Editions, the company is not just offering products – “we are inviting our customers to celebrate a legacy of trust and leadership."

Also Read : Shine 100 DX and CB125 Hornet fuel Honda’s renewed focus on mass motorcycle market

Honda Activa 110, Activa 125 and SP125 25th Anniversary Edition: Price

The Honda Activa 110 25-year Anniversary Edition is priced at 92,565, while the Activa 125 Anniversary Edition costs 97,270. The SP125 25-year Anniversary Edition sits at the top of this celebratory range at 1,02,516 (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi).

Honda Activa 110, Activa 125 and SP125 25th Anniversary Edition: Upgrades

The 25-year Anniversary Edition models have been given a distinctive styling treatment to mark the milestone. Both Activa 110 and Activa 125 feature exclusive anniversary graphics on the body panels, a 25-year Anniversary logo on the front apron, and a sleek black chrome finish at the front. The alloy wheels are finished in a striking pyrite brown metallic colour, while the seats and inner panels receive a café-brown/black combination for the Activa 110 and a black finish for the Activa 125.

The SP125 Anniversary Edition also sports special anniversary graphics, the commemorative logo on the fuel tank, pyrite brown metallic finished alloy wheels, and updated colour accents. All three models are offered only in the top-spec DLX variant and come in two colour choices – Pearl Siren Blue and Mat Steel Black Metallic.

Also Read : Honda to relook at its electric two-wheeler strategy as it finds Indian market stagnant

Feature highlights include a fully LED headlamp, a 4.2-inch TFT display, and a USB Type-C charging port. The Activa 110 is powered by a 109.51 cc single-cylinder PGM-Fi OBD2B compliant engine, while the Activa 125 gets a 123.92 cc unit. The SP125 uses a 123.94 cc single-cylinder PGM-Fi OBD2B compliant motor. All three models come with Honda’s Combined Braking System (CBS), side-stand engine cut-off, and tubeless tyres.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 12 Aug 2025, 13:29 pm IST
TAGS: honda motorcycle and scooter india honda activa 110 honda activa 125 honda sp125

