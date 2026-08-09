Honda SP 125 Key Specs
- Engine123.94 cc
- Mileage63 kmpl
- Power10.87 ps
- Speed100 kmph
- Max Torque10.9 Nm
- Kerb Weight117 kg
The Honda SP 125 has established itself as a premier contender in the 125cc executive commuter motorcycle segment in India. Balancing premium sporty aesthetics with remarkable fuel efficiency and reliable everyday performance, this bike targets working professionals and daily commuters who seek low running costs without compromising on modern technology and style.
The 2026 lineup further emphasises high compliance standards, feature-rich updates, and refined engineering that make it a future-ready choice for Indian road conditions.
The Honda SP 125 is offered in distinct variants designed to cater to varying budget requirements and hardware preferences. The pricing strategy reflects choices between classic braking setups and modern cosmetic additions.
|Variant
|Avg. Ex-Showroom Price (Delhi)
|Key Highlights
|SP 125 STD
|₹88,528
|Reliable performance, standard drum brakes, full digital cluster
|SP 125 25 Year Anniversary Edition
|₹94,219
|Anniversary special graphics, exclusive body accents
|SP 125 DLX
|₹96,116
|Front disc brake configuration, advanced technical packaging
Note: On-road prices typically range from ₹1.02 lakh to ₹1.11 lakh depending on state RTO taxes, optional accessories, and insurance packages chosen at the dealership level.
At the core of the Honda SP 125 is a refined and highly efficient single-cylinder powertrain. The engine features Honda's advanced friction-reduction technologies to provide a linear power delivery while maintaining class-leading efficiency numbers.
Real-world usage consistently reflects high efficiency, with owners expecting between 55 kmpl and 60 kmpl during practical urban commuting, effectively mitigating high fuel expense concerns for frequent riders.
The structural configuration is tailored specifically to provide optimal ergonomics for the Indian demographic, ensuring steady handling through bumper-to-bumper traffic and narrow city bypass lanes.
Rather than relying purely on utility accents, the cockpit layout feels modern and premium, integrating digital components usually reserved for higher-capacity sport bikes.
Rider Interface & Convenience: The motorcycle features a fully digital instrument console that displays accurate real-time metrics, including a digital clock, fuel efficiency indicators, service due reminders, and gear position. This is paired with an advanced integrated engine start/stop switch and a silent starter system driven by an ACG motor.
Riders evaluating options in the highly competitive premium 125cc space routinely weigh the strengths of the Honda SP 125 against these alternate segment benchmarks:
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Honda SP 125
|Rs. 89,748Onwards
|123.94 cc
|10.87 PS
|10.9 Nm
|Commuter Bikes
|117 kg
|2027 mm
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|Hero Passion Plus
|Rs. 80,328Onwards
|97.2 cc
|5.9 kW
|8.05 Nm
|Commuter Bikes
|116 kg
|1982 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|SP 125VSPassion Plus
|Hero Glamour XTEC
|Rs. 90,498Onwards
|124.7 cc
|10.84 PS
|10.6 Nm
|Commuter Bikes
|123 kg
|2051 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|SP 125VSGlamour XTEC
|Hero Splendor Plus
|Rs. 77,557Onwards
|97.2 cc
|8.02 PS
|8.05 Nm
|Commuter Bikes
|112 kg
|2000 mm
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|SP 125VSSplendor Plus
|Hero Splendor Plus XTEC
|Rs. 91,952Onwards
|97.2 cc
|8.02 PS
|8.05 Nm
|Commuter Bikes
|112 kg
|2000 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|SP 125VSSplendor Plus XTEC
|Hero Super Splendor XTEC
|Rs. 84,448Onwards
|124.7 cc
|10.84 PS
|10.6 Nm
|Commuter Bikes
|121 kg
|2034 mm
|-
|-
|Alloy
|SP 125VSSuper Splendor XTEC
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India is currently working on updating their product lineup so that it complies with the BS6 Stage 2 norms. The Japanese manufacturer has updated the CB350RS, H'ness CB350, Activa 110 and Activa 125. The brand has already announced that it will be updating its whole lineup so that it complies with the norms. The latest motorcycle to get updated is the SP125 which is the second 125 cc motorcycle apart from the Shine 125. Here are five things that one should know about the Honda SP125.
The engine gets fuel injection, eSP and an ACG starter motor for a silent and jolt-free starting procedure. Honda has now repositioned the fuel pump to the outside of the fuel tank. This has been done for easier access and a reduction in maintenance time.
Honda SP125 is equipped with a LED headlamp, engine start/stop switch, integrated headlamp beam and passing switch, side stand cut-off and a digital instrument cluster. There is also a digital instrument cluster that shows average fuel efficiency, distance to empty, real-time fuel efficiency, ECO indicator, gear position indicator and service due reminder among other things.
Braking duties on the SP125 are done by a 240 mm disc or a 130 mm drum in the front. At the rear, there is a 130 mm drum brake. The rear tyre on the SP125 is now wider as it measures 100/10. The motorcycles use alloy wheels and tubeless tyres. Suspension duties are performed by telescopic forks in the front and hydraulic shockers at the rear with 5-step adjustability.
The SP125 is a more modern version of the Shine 125 which has been on sale for quite some time. The SP125 gets new graphics and an LED headlamp in the front. Honda SP125 is sold in five colour options. There is Black, Matte Axis Grey Metallic, Imperial Red Metallic, Pearl Siren Blue and a new Mat Marvel Blue Metallic.
Honda sells the SP125 in two variants - Drum and Disc. The Drum variant is priced at ₹85,131 whereas the Disc variant costs ₹89,131. Both prices are ex-showroom.
Honda SP 125 is available in the 5 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
The Honda SP 125 offers excellent mileage and a smooth engine, though some components, especially the tyres and rear suspension, raise concerns about comfort and stability.
|Max Power
|10.87 PS
|Body Type
|Commuter Bikes
|Max Torque
|10.9 Nm
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Kick and Self Start
|Yes
|Mileage
|63 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual
|Mobile Connectivity
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|123.94 cc
|Max Speed
|100 kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
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