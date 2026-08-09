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HONDA SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335*
*Ex-showroom price
4.1Expert Score
4.5
1046
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
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The Honda SP 125 has established itself as a premier contender in the 125cc executive commuter motorcycle segment in India. Balancing premium sporty aesthetics with remarkable fuel efficiency and reliable everyday performance, this bike targets working professionals and daily commuters who seek low running costs without compromising on modern technology and style.

The 2026 lineup further emphasises high compliance standards, feature-rich updates, and refined engineering that make it a future-ready choice for Indian road conditions.

Honda SP 125 Price and Variants in India

The Honda SP 125 is offered in distinct variants designed to cater to varying budget requirements and hardware preferences. The pricing strategy reflects choices between classic braking setups and modern cosmetic additions.

VariantAvg. Ex-Showroom Price (Delhi)Key Highlights
SP 125 STD 88,528Reliable performance, standard drum brakes, full digital cluster
SP 125 25 Year Anniversary Edition 94,219Anniversary special graphics, exclusive body accents
SP 125 DLX 96,116Front disc brake configuration, advanced technical packaging

Note: On-road prices typically range from 1.02 lakh to 1.11 lakh depending on state RTO taxes, optional accessories, and insurance packages chosen at the dealership level.

Technical Specifications and Engine Performance

At the core of the Honda SP 125 is a refined and highly efficient single-cylinder powertrain. The engine features Honda's advanced friction-reduction technologies to provide a linear power delivery while maintaining class-leading efficiency numbers.

  • Engine Displacement: 123.94 cc
  • Engine Type: 4-Stroke, Air-Cooled, Fuel-Injected SI Engine
  • Maximum Power: 10.87 PS @ 7500 rpm
  • Maximum Torque: 10.9 Nm @ 6000 rpm
  • Transmission: 5-Speed Manual Gearbox
  • ARAI Certified Mileage: 63 kmpl
  • Top Speed: 100 kmph

Real-world usage consistently reflects high efficiency, with owners expecting between 55 kmpl and 60 kmpl during practical urban commuting, effectively mitigating high fuel expense concerns for frequent riders.

Chassis, Dimensions, and Ride Comfort

The structural configuration is tailored specifically to provide optimal ergonomics for the Indian demographic, ensuring steady handling through bumper-to-bumper traffic and narrow city bypass lanes.

  • Kerb Weight: 117 kg (lightweight framework for effortless flickability)
  • Saddle Height (Seat Height): 790 mm (accessible for riders of various heights)
  • Ground Clearance: 160 mm (optimised to navigate speed breakers safely)
  • Wheelbase: 1285 mm
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 11 Litres
  • Front Tyre: 80/100-18 (Tubeless)
  • Rear Tyre: 100/80-18 (Tubeless, wider profile for superior rear grip)
  • Braking System: The Combi-Brake System (CBS) is standard across all trims, distributing stopping force equally between wheels.

Modern Features and Electrical Equipment

Rather than relying purely on utility accents, the cockpit layout feels modern and premium, integrating digital components usually reserved for higher-capacity sport bikes.

Rider Interface & Convenience: The motorcycle features a fully digital instrument console that displays accurate real-time metrics, including a digital clock, fuel efficiency indicators, service due reminders, and gear position. This is paired with an advanced integrated engine start/stop switch and a silent starter system driven by an ACG motor.

  • Headlight: Distinctive premium full-LED setup for superior night illumination.
  • Tail Light & Indicators: Highly visible halogen and LED styling units.
  • Connectivity Options: Top variants offer smart features including integrated mobile app alerts and critical diagnostics.
  • Colour Profile: Available in striking finishes including Pearl Siren Blue, Matte Axis Grey Metallic, Imperial Red Metallic, and Black.

Market Competitors and Alternatives

Riders evaluating options in the highly competitive premium 125cc space routinely weigh the strengths of the Honda SP 125 against these alternate segment benchmarks:

  • Hero MotoCorp Rivals: Hero Super Splendor XTEC ( 84,448 – 90,000) and the premium-featured Hero Glamour XTEC ( 90,498 – 95,098).
  • High-Volume Commuters: Hero Splendor Plus XTEC ( 91,952 – 95,315) and stablemate Honda Shine 125.
  • Sporty Commuter Segment: TVS Raider 125 and Bajaj Pulsar NS 125, which cater to buyers prioritising sharp styling over traditional layout paradigms.

Honda SP 125 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    123.94 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    63 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    10.87 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    100 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    10.9 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    117 kg
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Honda SP 125 Videos

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Honda SP 125 Variants

Honda SP 125 price starts at ₹ 89,748 and goes up to ₹ 97,335 (Ex-showroom). Honda SP 125 comes in 2 variants. Honda SP 125's top variant is DLX.
2 Variants Available
SP 125 STD
₹89,748*
123.94 cc
100 kmph
SP 125 DLX
₹97,335*
123.94 cc
100 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Honda SP 125 Latest Updates

Calendar icon5 May 2026
The Honda SP125 is a popular, fuel-efficient motorcycle in India, known for its reliability, features, and competitive pricing.Read Full Story
Calendar icon17 Jun 2025
Honda launches updated SP 125 and SP 160 motorcycles with new TFT clusters, while introducing the XL750 Transalp and CB650R models.Read Full Story

Honda SP 125 Visual Comparison

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Honda SP 125 comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Honda SP 125
Honda SP 125 image
Rs. 89,748Onwards
4.51046
123.94 cc10.87 PS10.9 NmCommuter Bikes117 kg2027 mmDrumDrumAlloy
Hero Passion PlusHero Passion Plus imageRs. 80,328Onwards
4.4105
97.2 cc5.9 kW8.05 NmCommuter Bikes116 kg1982 mmDiscDrumAlloySP 125VSPassion Plus
Hero Glamour XTECHero Glamour XTEC imageRs. 90,498Onwards
4.5106
124.7 cc10.84 PS10.6 NmCommuter Bikes123 kg2051 mmDiscDrumAlloySP 125VSGlamour XTEC
Hero Splendor PlusHero Splendor Plus imageRs. 77,557Onwards
3.41481
97.2 cc8.02 PS8.05 NmCommuter Bikes112 kg2000 mmDrumDrumAlloySP 125VSSplendor Plus
Hero Splendor Plus XTECHero Splendor Plus XTEC imageRs. 91,952Onwards
4.683
97.2 cc8.02 PS8.05 NmCommuter Bikes112 kg2000 mmDiscDrumAlloySP 125VSSplendor Plus XTEC
Hero Super Splendor XTECHero Super Splendor XTEC imageRs. 84,448Onwards
4.68
124.7 cc10.84 PS10.6 NmCommuter Bikes121 kg2034 mm--AlloySP 125VSSuper Splendor XTEC

Honda SP 125 Expert Review

By: HT Auto Desk
By: HT Auto Desk

Pros

Good fuel economyRefined engineLightweight

Cons

Conservative looksMore expensive than some rivals

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India is currently working on updating their product lineup so that it complies with the BS6 Stage 2 norms. The Japanese manufacturer has updated the CB350RS, H'ness CB350, Activa 110 and Activa 125. The brand has already announced that it will be updating its whole lineup so that it complies with the norms. The latest motorcycle to get updated is the SP125 which is the second 125 cc motorcycle apart from the Shine 125. Here are five things that one should know about the Honda SP125.

The engine gets fuel injection, eSP and an ACG starter motor for a silent and jolt-free starting procedure. Honda has now repositioned the fuel pump to the outside of the fuel tank. This has been done for easier access and a reduction in maintenance time.

2023 Honda SP125: Features

Honda SP125 is equipped with a LED headlamp, engine start/stop switch, integrated headlamp beam and passing switch, side stand cut-off and a digital instrument cluster. There is also a digital instrument cluster that shows average fuel efficiency, distance to empty, real-time fuel efficiency, ECO indicator, gear position indicator and service due reminder among other things.

A look at the digital instrument cluster of Honda SP125.
A look at the digital instrument cluster of Honda SP125.

2023 Honda SP125: Hardware

Braking duties on the SP125 are done by a 240 mm disc or a 130 mm drum in the front. At the rear, there is a 130 mm drum brake. The rear tyre on the SP125 is now wider as it measures 100/10. The motorcycles use alloy wheels and tubeless tyres. Suspension duties are performed by telescopic forks in the front and hydraulic shockers at the rear with 5-step adjustability.

2023 Honda SP125: Design

The SP125 is a more modern version of the Shine 125 which has been on sale for quite some time. The SP125 gets new graphics and an LED headlamp in the front. Honda SP125 is sold in five colour options. There is Black, Matte Axis Grey Metallic, Imperial Red Metallic, Pearl Siren Blue and a new Mat Marvel Blue Metallic.

2023 Honda SP125: Price and variants

Honda sells the SP125 in two variants - Drum and Disc. The Drum variant is priced at 85,131 whereas the Disc variant costs 89,131. Both prices are ex-showroom.

Honda SP 125 Images

Honda SP 125 Image 1
Honda SP 125 Image 2
Honda SP 125 Image 3
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Honda SP 125 Image 6

Honda SP 125 Colours

Honda SP 125 is available in the 5 Colours in India.

Black
Pearl Siren Blue
Matte Axis Grey Metallic
Imperial Red Metallic
Matte Marvel Blue Metallic
Black

Honda SP 125 Alternatives

Hero Passion Plus

Hero Passion Plus

80,328 - 84,128
SP 125vsPassion Plus
Hero Glamour XTEC

Hero Glamour XTEC

90,498 - 95,098
SP 125vsGlamour XTEC
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
SP 125vsSplendor Plus
Hero Splendor Plus XTEC

Hero Splendor Plus XTEC

91,952 - 95,315
SP 125vsSplendor Plus XTEC
Hero Super Splendor XTEC

Hero Super Splendor XTEC

84,448 - 90,000
SP 125vsSuper Splendor XTEC
Hero Glamour

Hero Glamour

81,063 - 84,751
SP 125vsGlamour

Honda SP 125 User Reviews & Ratings

4.6Engine & Performance
4.4Features
4.4Safety
4.6Design
4.5Value For Money
4.5Comfort
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Honda SP 125 User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
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AI generated summary

The Honda SP 125 offers excellent mileage and a smooth engine, though some components, especially the tyres and rear suspension, raise concerns about comfort and stability.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconSmooth engine performance
  • check circle iconExcellent mileage (60+ kmpl)
  • check circle iconStylish design with premium features
  • check circle iconComfortable seating for family use
  • check circle iconEco-indicator for fuel savings

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconRear suspension feels hard
  • warning iconThin rear tire affects stability
  • warning iconGear shifting can be clunky
  • warning iconPlastic panels rattle and break easily
  • warning iconService centers often overcrowded

User Reviews

Perfect commuter bike with great mileage
The styling is modern and sharp, with its LED headlamp and sporty graphics giving it a premium look. In terms of performance, the engine feels incredibly smooth and quiet, thanks to the ACG starter. The mileage is highly impressive, consistently delivering around 60–65 kmpl in city traffic. Regular servicing at the authorized workshop has been affordable and hassle-free. Overall, the bike is highly comfortable and reliable for daily commuting, making it a great choice for everyday riders.
By: Mohit (Aug 8, 2026)
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Low maintenance and high mileage
The Honda SP 125 is one of the best and most comfortable bikes. It offers excellent mileage, low maintenance costs, and comes with many useful features. I'm very happy with this bike and would definitely recommend it.
By: Jagan (Jun 30, 2026)
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Commuter's Best Trade off
The Honda SP 125 delivers a 9/10 experience for daily commuting. It was chosen over the Hero Xtreme 125R and Honda Hornet 125 primarily for its superior mileage. While its rivals offer sportier looks, ABS, and wider tyres, they compromise on fuel efficiency. The SP 125 delivers an impressive 55 km/l under aggressive city riding and up to 75 km/l during steady highway cruising. Powered by an exceptionally smooth, quiet, and refined Honda engine, it offers excellent low-end torque and pickup in its class, making it ideal for navigating through traffic.
By: Priyanshu Sarkar (Jun 3, 2026)
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Gear downshift issue
I had a very disappointing riding experience due to a gear downshift issue. I reported this problem during the first service, but unfortunately, it has still not been resolved. The issue creates a lot of fear while riding, especially in traffic and when traveling with family members. The gear response is very poor and unreliable, which affects overall safety and confidence on the road.
By: Vinoth (Jun 2, 2026)
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Value for Students
My commute is 40km daily. I spend very little on petrol now. The seat is long and doesn't cause any discomfort. Worth every penny.
By: Harish K. (Mar 23, 2026)
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2025 Honda SP 125 and SP 160 get TFT screen and other features
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Bajaj Pulsar N125 vs Honda SP 125: Which 125 cc bike should you choose
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Honda SP 125 Specifications and Features

Max Power10.87 PS
Body TypeCommuter Bikes
Max Torque10.9 Nm
Charging PointYes
Kick and Self StartYes
Mileage63 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Mobile ConnectivityYes
HeadlightLED
Engine123.94 cc
Max Speed100 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
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