The Honda SP 125 has established itself as a premier contender in the 125cc executive commuter motorcycle segment in India. Balancing premium sporty aesthetics with remarkable fuel efficiency and reliable everyday performance, this bike targets working professionals and daily commuters who seek low running costs without compromising on modern technology and style.

The 2026 lineup further emphasises high compliance standards, feature-rich updates, and refined engineering that make it a future-ready choice for Indian road conditions.

Honda SP 125 Price and Variants in India

The Honda SP 125 is offered in distinct variants designed to cater to varying budget requirements and hardware preferences. The pricing strategy reflects choices between classic braking setups and modern cosmetic additions.

Variant Avg. Ex-Showroom Price (Delhi) Key Highlights SP 125 STD ₹ 88,528 Reliable performance, standard drum brakes, full digital cluster SP 125 25 Year Anniversary Edition ₹ 94,219 Anniversary special graphics, exclusive body accents SP 125 DLX ₹ 96,116 Front disc brake configuration, advanced technical packaging

Note: On-road prices typically range from ₹1.02 lakh to ₹1.11 lakh depending on state RTO taxes, optional accessories, and insurance packages chosen at the dealership level.

Technical Specifications and Engine Performance

At the core of the Honda SP 125 is a refined and highly efficient single-cylinder powertrain. The engine features Honda's advanced friction-reduction technologies to provide a linear power delivery while maintaining class-leading efficiency numbers.

Engine Displacement: 123.94 cc

123.94 cc Engine Type: 4-Stroke, Air-Cooled, Fuel-Injected SI Engine

4-Stroke, Air-Cooled, Fuel-Injected SI Engine Maximum Power: 10.87 PS @ 7500 rpm

10.87 PS @ 7500 rpm Maximum Torque: 10.9 Nm @ 6000 rpm

10.9 Nm @ 6000 rpm Transmission: 5-Speed Manual Gearbox

5-Speed Manual Gearbox ARAI Certified Mileage: 63 kmpl

63 kmpl Top Speed: 100 kmph

Real-world usage consistently reflects high efficiency, with owners expecting between 55 kmpl and 60 kmpl during practical urban commuting, effectively mitigating high fuel expense concerns for frequent riders.

Chassis, Dimensions, and Ride Comfort

The structural configuration is tailored specifically to provide optimal ergonomics for the Indian demographic, ensuring steady handling through bumper-to-bumper traffic and narrow city bypass lanes.

Kerb Weight: 117 kg (lightweight framework for effortless flickability)

117 kg (lightweight framework for effortless flickability) Saddle Height (Seat Height): 790 mm (accessible for riders of various heights)

790 mm (accessible for riders of various heights) Ground Clearance: 160 mm (optimised to navigate speed breakers safely)

160 mm (optimised to navigate speed breakers safely) Wheelbase: 1285 mm

1285 mm Fuel Tank Capacity: 11 Litres

11 Litres Front Tyre: 80/100-18 (Tubeless)

80/100-18 (Tubeless) Rear Tyre: 100/80-18 (Tubeless, wider profile for superior rear grip)

100/80-18 (Tubeless, wider profile for superior rear grip) Braking System: The Combi-Brake System (CBS) is standard across all trims, distributing stopping force equally between wheels.

Modern Features and Electrical Equipment

Rather than relying purely on utility accents, the cockpit layout feels modern and premium, integrating digital components usually reserved for higher-capacity sport bikes.

Rider Interface & Convenience: The motorcycle features a fully digital instrument console that displays accurate real-time metrics, including a digital clock, fuel efficiency indicators, service due reminders, and gear position. This is paired with an advanced integrated engine start/stop switch and a silent starter system driven by an ACG motor.

Headlight: Distinctive premium full-LED setup for superior night illumination.

Distinctive premium full-LED setup for superior night illumination. Tail Light & Indicators: Highly visible halogen and LED styling units.

Highly visible halogen and LED styling units. Connectivity Options: Top variants offer smart features including integrated mobile app alerts and critical diagnostics.

Top variants offer smart features including integrated mobile app alerts and critical diagnostics. Colour Profile: Available in striking finishes including Pearl Siren Blue, Matte Axis Grey Metallic, Imperial Red Metallic, and Black.

Market Competitors and Alternatives

Riders evaluating options in the highly competitive premium 125cc space routinely weigh the strengths of the Honda SP 125 against these alternate segment benchmarks: