In 2026 Hero Splendor Plus or Honda SP 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor Plus Price starts at Rs. 77,557 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda SP 125 Price starts at Rs. 89,748 (ex-showroom price). Splendor Plus engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. On the other hand, SP 125 engine makes power & torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.9 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Splendor Plus in 7 colours. The Splendor Plus mileage is around 70 kmpl. The SP 125 mileage is around 63 kmpl.
Splendor Plus vs SP 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Splendor plus
|Sp 125
|Brand
|Hero
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 77,557
|₹ 89,748
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|63 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|97.2 cc
|123.94 cc
|Power
|8.02 PS PS
|10.87 PS PS