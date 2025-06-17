2025 Honda SP 125 and SP 160 get TFT screen and other features
- Honda SP 125 and SP 160 are commuter motorcycles for customers who are looking for a motorcycle for daily commutes with modern design language.
2025 Honda SP 125 and SP 160 now come with a TFT instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity.
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has added a TFT instrument cluster to the SP 125 and the SP 160. Apart from this, there are a few cosmetic changes as well. The price of the SP 125 starts at ₹92,678, whereas the SP 160 starts at ₹1,22,478. Both prices are ex-showroom.
