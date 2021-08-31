HT Auto
Hero Splendor Plus vs TVS Raider

Splendor Plus
Hero Splendor Plus
Kick with Alloy Wheel BS6
₹60,310*
*Ex-showroom price
Raider
TVS Raider
Drum
₹77,500*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
8.02 PS @8000 rpm11.38 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
49.5 mm55.5 mm
Max Torque
8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm11.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
DC - Digital CDIElectronic Control Unit
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
9.9:110.3:1
Displacement
97.2 cc124.8 cc
Clutch
Wet Multi PlateWet-Multi plate type
Cooling System
Air CooledAir & Oil Cooled
Engine Type
Air-cooled, 4 - Stroke Single Cylinder OHCSingle cylinder, 4 stroke, fuel injection, air-oil cooled, spark ignition engine
Starting
Kick Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
23
Gear Box
4 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
50 mm53.5 mm
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
76,8501,03,457
Ex-Showroom Price
63,75089,089
RTO
5,4068,627
Insurance
5,7895,741
Accessories Charges
1,9050
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6512,223

