|Max Power
|8.02 PS @8000 rpm
|11.38 PS @ 7500 rpm
|Stroke
|49.5 mm
|55.5 mm
|Max Torque
|8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm
|11.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Ignition
|DC - Digital CDI
|Electronic Control Unit
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Chain Drive
|Compression Ratio
|9.9:1
|10.3:1
|Displacement
|97.2 cc
|124.8 cc
|Clutch
|Wet Multi Plate
|Wet-Multi plate type
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Air & Oil Cooled
|Engine Type
|Air-cooled, 4 - Stroke Single Cylinder OHC
|Single cylinder, 4 stroke, fuel injection, air-oil cooled, spark ignition engine
|Starting
|Kick Start Only
|Self Start Only
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|3
|Gear Box
|4 Speed
|5 Speed
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|Bore
|50 mm
|53.5 mm
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|-
|Charging at Home
|No
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹76,850
|₹1,03,457
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹63,750
|₹89,089
|RTO
|₹5,406
|₹8,627
|Insurance
|₹5,789
|₹5,741
|Accessories Charges
|₹1,905
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,651
|₹2,223