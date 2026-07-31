In 2026 Hero Splendor Plus or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor Plus Price starts at Rs. 77,557 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 82,860 (ex-showroom price). Splendor Plus engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Splendor Plus in 7 colours. The Splendor Plus mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Raider mileage is around 71.94 kmpl.
Splendor Plus vs Raider Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Splendor plus
|Raider
|Brand
|Hero
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 77,557
|₹ 82,860
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|71.94 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|97.2 cc
|124.8 cc
|Power
|8.02 PS PS
|11.38 PS PS