|Max Power
|5.9 kW @ 8000 rpm
|8.02 PS @8000 rpm
|Clutch
|Wet multi plate
|Wet Multi Plate
|Engine Type
|Air cooled, 4 stroke
|Air-cooled, 4 - Stroke Single Cylinder OHC
|Stroke
|49.5 mm
|49.5 mm
|Max Torque
|8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm
|8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm
|Transmission
|Constant mesh, 4 speed
|Manual
|Starting
|Self (with i3S) & Kick
|Kick Start Only
|Displacement
|97.2 cc
|97.2 cc
|Gear Box
|Yes
|4 Speed
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|BS6
|bs6
|Bore
|50 mm
|50 mm
|On-Road Price
|₹84,579
|₹76,850
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹76,301
|₹63,750
|RTO
|₹6,104
|₹5,406
|Insurance
|₹2,174
|₹5,789
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹1,905
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,817
|₹1,651