In 2026 Hero HF Deluxe or Hero Splendor Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero HF Deluxe Price starts at Rs. 55,992 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Splendor Plus Price starts at Rs. 77,557 (ex-showroom price). HF Deluxe engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. On the other hand, Splendor Plus engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. Hero offers the HF Deluxe in 5 colours. Hero offers the Splendor Plus in 7 colours. The HF Deluxe mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Splendor Plus mileage is around 70 kmpl.
HF Deluxe vs Splendor Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hf deluxe
|Splendor plus
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 55,992
|₹ 77,557
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|70 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|97.2 cc
|97.2 cc
|Power
|8.02 PS PS
|8.02 PS PS