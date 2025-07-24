HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Auto Recap, July 23: Renault Triber Facelift Launched, Mg Cyberster Launch Date Confirmed, Hero Hf Deluxe Pro Launched

Auto recap, July 23: 2025 Renault Triber launch, MG Cyberster launch date reveal, Hero HF Deluxe Pro launch & more

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Jul 2025, 06:50 am
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.

2025 Renault Triber
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
2025 Renault Triber
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
View Personalised Offers on
Renault Kwid arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

The automotive sector is undergoing swift transformations, making it challenging to remain updated on all the recent developments. At HT Auto, we are committed to providing the most pertinent and up-to-date information as it emerges. Presented below is a brief summary of the main highlights from Wednesday, July 23.

Renault Triber facelift launched, prices start at 6.30 lakh

Renault India has launched the 2025 Triber facelift, bringing comprehensive upgrades to the MPV. The Renault Triber facelift arrives with a heavily reworked front and rear profile, and packs more features as well. Prices for the Triber facelift start from 6.30 lakh (ex-showroom), going up to 9.17 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Renault Kwid (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kwid
Engine Icon999 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 4.70 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mg Comet Ev (HT Auto photo)
MG Comet EV
BatteryCapacity Icon17.3 kWh Range Icon230 km
₹ 7 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Engine Icon998 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 4.23 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki S-presso (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Engine Icon998 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 4.26 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Celerio (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
Engine Icon998 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 5.64 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 5.64 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : Renault Triber facelift launched, prices start at 6.30 lakh

MG Cyberster to launch on July 25, produces over 500 bhp

JSW MG Motor India has announced that it will be launching the Cyberster electric sports car on July 25. Interested customers can book the electric vehicle through MG's newly launched MG SElect website or by visiting any authorised MG dealership. First unveiled at the Auto Expo 2025, the MG Cyberster is an all-electric roadster that will be offered through the brand’s premium retail channel, MG Select. It will be sold alongside the MG M9 electric MPV, which also made its debut at the same event.

Also Read : MG Cyberster to launch on July 25, produces over 500 bhp

Hero HF Deluxe Pro launched at 73,550, comes with i3S tech

Hero MotoCorp has added a new variant to its HF Deluxe range with the introduction of the HF Deluxe Pro. The new model comes with updates in both styling and functionality and is now available at an ex-showroom price of 73,550 (Delhi). This launch expands Hero’s presence in the entry-level commuter motorcycle segment, where the HF Deluxe has been a mainstay for many years. The Pro variant brings in changes aimed at improving rider convenience, fuel efficiency, and daily usability.

Also Read : Hero HF Deluxe Pro launched at 73,550, comes with i3S tech

Hero Karizma XMR base variant discontinued, prices now start from 1.92 lakh

The Hero Karizma XMR lineup has been quietly revised, with the base variant now being delisted from the official website. With this move, the Karizma XMR is now only available in two trims – the Top and the newly introduced Combat edition – both of which come equipped with previously exclusive features.

Also Read : Hero Karizma XMR base variant discontinued, prices now start from 1.92 lakh

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 24 Jul 2025, 06:50 am IST
TAGS: MG Cyberster Cyberster MG Hero Hero MotoCorp HF Deluxe Pro Hero HF Deluxe Pro Renault Triber Triber Renault Hero Karizma XMR Karizma XMR

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.