MG Cyberster to launch on July 25, produces over 500 bhp

JSW MG Motor India has announced that they will be launching the Cyberster electric sports car on July 25. Interested customers can book the electric vehicle through MG's newly launched MG SE lect website or by visiting any authorised MG dealership. First unveiled at the Auto Expo 2025, the MG Cyberster is an all-electric roadster that will be offered through the brand’s premium retail channel, MG Select. It will be sold alongside the MG M9 electric MPV, which also made its debut at the same event.

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India

The upcoming MG Cyberster electric roadster will be offered in four exterior colour options: Cosmic Silver, Inca Yellow, English White, and Dynamic Red.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING MG Cyberster 77 kWh 77 kWh ₹ 60 - 70 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched MG M9 EV 90 kWh 90 kWh 548 km 548 km ₹ 69.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tesla Model Y 75 kwh 75 kwh 622 km 622 km ₹ 59.89 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING VinFast VF7 75.3 kWh 75.3 kWh 450 km 450 km ₹ 60 - 65 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Volvo C40 Recharge 78 kWh 78 kWh 530 km 530 km ₹ 62.95 Lakhs Compare View Offers Volvo EX40 69 kWh 69 kWh 475 km 475 km ₹ 56.10 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Inside, the Cyberster is equipped with a triple-screen layout, including a 7-inch central touchscreen infotainment unit, a fully digital instrument cluster, and an additional screen that connects the dashboard to the central console—housing controls for the climate system. The cabin also features sport-style seats, a flat-bottom, multi-function steering wheel with integrated controls for audio and instrumentation, and a rotary dial for launch control. Paddle shifters are also present, enabling the driver to switch between different regenerative braking modes.

The MG Cyberster will come with a soft top.

Additional comfort features include an electric-folding roof, six-way power-adjustable heated seats with memory function, and an eight-speaker Bose audio system. The model also comes with Level-2 ADAS capabilities.

The battery pack is positioned between the front and rear wheels, so it serves as a floorboard. It uses a 77 kWh battery pack paired with dual electric motors, delivering a combined output of 510 bhp and 725 Nm of torque. The carmaker claims it can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.2 seconds, making it the most powerful MG production vehicle to date. It offers a driving range of up to 510 km on a single charge.

Also Read : MG M9 first drive review: A new era for luxury MPVs

Internationally, MG also offers a rear-wheel-drive version of the Cyberster, equipped with a 64 kWh battery. This variant delivers 295 bhp and is claimed to offer a slightly longer range of up to 519 km.

Few of the rivals of the MG Cyberster will be Tesla Model Y, Kia EV6, BMW Z4, Porsche 718 Boxster, Mini Cooper SE, and Hyundai Ioniq 5.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: