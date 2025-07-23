PriceSpecs & FeaturesImages
Hero HF Deluxe Pro Front Right View
JUST LAUNCHED

HERO HF Deluxe Pro

73,550**Ex-showroom price
Hero HF Deluxe Pro Price:

Hero HF Deluxe Pro is priced at Rs. 73,550 (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Hero HF Deluxe Pro?

The Hero HF Deluxe Pro is available in 1 variant - STD.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Hero HF Deluxe Pro?

Hero HF Deluxe Pro comes in petrol engine options, comes with 97.2 cc engine, and features a Commuter Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Hero HF Deluxe Pro?

Hero HF Deluxe Pro rivals are Hero Splendor Plus, Hero Passion Plus, Hero Splendor Plus XTEC, Bajaj Platina 110, Honda CD 110 Dream, TVS Star City Plus.

HF Deluxe Pro Key Specs

Engine
Engine

Category Average: 109.0 cc

Tooltip
Tooltip

HF Deluxe Pro: 97.2 cc

Category average
Info
Power

Category Average: 8.47 ps

Tooltip
Tooltip

HF Deluxe Pro: 8.0 ps

Category average

Hero HF Deluxe Pro Variants

Hero HF Deluxe Pro price starts at ₹ 73,550 .
1 Variant Available
HF Deluxe Pro STD
₹73,550*
97.2 cc
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Hero HF Deluxe Pro Images

Hero HF Deluxe Pro Image 1
Hero HF Deluxe Pro Image 2
Hero HF Deluxe Pro Image 3

Hero HF Deluxe Pro Specifications and Features

Max Power8 PS
Body TypeCommuter Bikes
Max Torque8.05 Nm
Kick and Self StartYes
TransmissionManual
HeadlightLED
Engine97.2 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
View all HF Deluxe Pro specs and features

Hero HF Deluxe Pro comparison with similar bikes

Hero HF Deluxe Pro
Hero Splendor Plus
Hero Passion Plus
Hero Splendor Plus XTEC
Bajaj Platina 110
Honda CD 110 Dream
Honda Shine 100
Hero HF Deluxe Pro
Hero HF Deluxe Pro
Hero Splendor Plus
Hero Splendor Plus
Hero Passion Plus
Hero Passion Plus
Hero Splendor Plus XTEC
Hero Splendor Plus XTEC
Bajaj Platina 110
Bajaj Platina 110
Honda CD 110 Dream
Honda CD 110 Dream
Honda Shine 100
Honda Shine 100
₹73,550*
₹77,176*
₹79,901*
₹81,001*
₹71,558*
₹76,401*
₹66,900*
User Rating
-
User Rating
4.4
45 Reviews
User Rating
4.2
3 Reviews
User Rating
4.7
37 Reviews
User Rating
4.9
3 Reviews
User Rating
4.8
3 Reviews
User Rating
4.3
2 Reviews
Power
8 PS
Power
8.02 PS
Power
8.02 PS
Power
8.02 PS
Power
8.6 PS
Power
8.79 PS
Power
7.38 PS
Torque
8.05 Nm
Torque
8.05 Nm
Torque
8.05 Nm
Torque
8.05 Nm
Torque
9.81 Nm
Torque
9.30 Nm
Torque
8.05 Nm
Engine
97.2 cc
Engine
97.2 cc
Engine
97.2 cc
Engine
97.2 cc
Engine
115.45 cc
Engine
109.51 cc
Engine
98.98 cc
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
112 kg
Kerb Weight
115 kg
Kerb Weight
112 kg
Kerb Weight
119 kg
Kerb Weight
112 kg
Kerb Weight
99 kg
Length
-
Length
2000 mm
Length
1982 mm
Length
2000 mm
Length
2006 mm
Length
2044 mm
Length
1995 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
HF Deluxe Pro vs Splendor Plus
HF Deluxe Pro vs Passion Plus
HF Deluxe Pro vs Splendor Plus XTEC
HF Deluxe Pro vs Platina 110
HF Deluxe Pro vs CD 110 Dream
HF Deluxe Pro vs Shine 100

Hero HF Deluxe Pro FAQs

view all specs and features