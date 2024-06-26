Which is the top variant of GT Force Texa? GT Force Texa comes in a single variant which is the STD.

What are the key specifications of the GT Force Texa? The GT Force Texa is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 120-130 km, it has a charging time of 4-5 Hours and a battery capacity of 3.5 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the GT Force Texa have, and what is the price range? The GT Force Texa offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for GT Force Texa? The GT Force Texa is an electric Bike, powered by a high-capacity 3.5 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 120-130 km on a single charge.