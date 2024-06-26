HT Auto
GT Force Texa

GT FORCE Texa

Launch Date: 26 Jun 2024
1.2 Lakhs*Get on road price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
GT Force Texa Key Specs
Battery Capacity3.5 kWh
Max Speed75 kmph
Range120-130 km
Charging time4-5 Hours
View all Texa specs and features

GT Force Texa Alternatives

Vida V1

Vida V1

1.03 - 1.3 Lakhs
TexavsV1
PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro

PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro

1.03 Lakhs
TexavsEPluto 7G Pro
UPCOMING
Super Soco TC Wander

Super Soco TC Wander

1.4 Lakhs Onwards
Revolt Motors RV400

Revolt Motors RV400

1.27 - 1.44 Lakhs
TexavsRV400
Ola Electric S1 Air

Ola Electric S1 Air

1.2 Lakhs Onwards
TexavsS1 Air
Ola Electric S1 X

Ola Electric S1 X

89,999 - 1.1 Lakhs
TexavsS1 X
GT Force Texa Variants

GT Force Texa price starts at ₹ 1.2 Lakhs .

1 Variant Available
₹1.2 Lakhs*
Speed
75 kmph
Range
120 km
Seat Type: Single
Battery Capacity: 3.5 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
GT Force Texa Specifications and Features

Body TypeElectric Bike
Battery Capacity3.5 kWh
Charging PointYes
HeadlightLED
Range120-130 km
Charging Time4-5 Hours
View all Texa specs and features

GT Force Texa comparison with its competitors

Model Name
GT Force Texa
Vida V1PURE EV EPluto 7G ProRevolt Motors RV400Ola Electric S1 AirOla Electric S1 XPURE EV Epluto 7G MaxAther Energy 450SOkinawa iPraise+Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta
Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹1.2 Lakhs
₹1.03 - 1.3 Lakhs
₹1.03 Lakhs
₹1.27 - 1.44 Lakhs
₹1.2 Lakhs Onwards
₹89,999 - 1.1 Lakhs
₹1.15 Lakhs
₹1.3 Lakhs
₹99,708
₹99,000
Expert Ratings
-
4 out of 5
-
-
3.5 out of 5
-
-
4.5 out of 5
-
-
Battery Capacity
3.5 kWh
3.44-3.94 kWh
3 kWh
3.24 KWh
3 kWh
2-3 kWh
2.5 kWh
2.9 kWh
3.3 kWh
1.8 kWh - 6 kWh
Range
120-130 km
100-110 km
150 km
80-150 km
101 km
95-151 km
150-201 km
115 km
139 km
160-320 Km
Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
ABS
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
No
-
Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic

    GT Force Texa Pros & Cons
    Pros
    Cons

    GT Force News

    GT Texa has a design of a naked motorcycle.
    GT Texa electric motorcycle with 120 km of range launched at 1.20 lakh
    27 Jun 2024
    The electric motorcycle from GT Force will have a claimed range of between 120 km to 130 km.
    GT Force teases its first electric motorcycle, will come with 120 km of range
    23 May 2024
    GT Drive Pro electric scooter in red colour. Apart from this colour, the scooter will also be offered in Brown, White and Blue.
    GT Force launches new range of electric scooters with range of up to 110 km
    17 May 2024
    The GT Drive Pro is a decent looking scooter but nothing about its design stands out.
    GT Drive Pro low-speed e-scooter first ride review: Can it be used daily?
    4 Apr 2023
    GT Prime Plus electric scooter
    You can now buy these electric scooters at a festive discount of 5,000 each
    10 Oct 2022
    Videos

    Bajaj Auto has launched the world's first CNG-powered motorcycle in an effort to offer more value for money to customers who look for better efficiency and less cost on fuel.
    Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG bike review: Can it trigger a revolution in two-wheelers?
    15 Jul 2024
    Ultraviolette has launched the updated version of the F77 Mach 2 and F77 Mach 2 Recon at introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.99 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.99 lakh respectively.
    Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 video review: Is it better than its predecessor?
    8 Jul 2024
    Bajaj has launched the Freedom CNG bike at starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 in India. The world's first CNG bike gets a 125-cc engine and comes with dual fuel tank offering 2-kg cylinder for CNG and 2-litre tank for petrol.
    Bajaj Freedom, world's first CNG motorcycle, launched in India: First look
    5 Jul 2024
    The BGauss RUV 350 gets a 3.4 kW motor with 165 Nm of peak torque. The motor has been mounted on to the rear wheel
    Watch: BGauss RUV 350 electric scooter key features explained
    26 Jun 2024
    Toyota Motor has introduced its most accessible SUV in the country in the form of the new Urban Cruiser Taisor. The new Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is priced from Rx 7.73 lakh onwards (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is a subcompact SUV based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx.
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor review: Can it replicate Maruti Fronx’s success?
    11 Jun 2024
    View all
     
    GT Force Texa FAQs

    GT Force Texa comes in a single variant which is the STD.
    The GT Force Texa is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 120-130 km, it has a charging time of 4-5 Hours and a battery capacity of 3.5 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.
    The GT Force Texa offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
    The GT Force Texa is an electric Bike, powered by a high-capacity 3.5 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 120-130 km on a single charge.
    The GT Force Texa has a charging time of 4-5 Hours, making it convenient for riders to recharge the battery overnight or during work hours for a full day of riding.

