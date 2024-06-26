|Battery Capacity
|3.5 kWh
|Max Speed
|75 kmph
|Range
|120-130 km
|Charging time
|4-5 Hours
GT Force Texa price starts at ₹ 1.2 Lakhs .
|Body Type
|Electric Bike
|Model Name
GT Force Texa
|Vida V1
|PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro
|Revolt Motors RV400
|Ola Electric S1 Air
|Ola Electric S1 X
|PURE EV Epluto 7G Max
|Ather Energy 450S
|Okinawa iPraise+
|Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹1.2 Lakhs
₹1.03 - 1.3 Lakhs
₹1.03 Lakhs
₹1.27 - 1.44 Lakhs
₹1.2 Lakhs Onwards
₹89,999 - 1.1 Lakhs
₹1.15 Lakhs
₹1.3 Lakhs
₹99,708
₹99,000
|Expert Ratings
-
4 out of 5
-
-
3.5 out of 5
-
-
4.5 out of 5
-
-
|Battery Capacity
3.5 kWh
3.44-3.94 kWh
3 kWh
3.24 KWh
3 kWh
2-3 kWh
2.5 kWh
2.9 kWh
3.3 kWh
1.8 kWh - 6 kWh
|Range
120-130 km
100-110 km
150 km
80-150 km
101 km
95-151 km
150-201 km
115 km
139 km
160-320 Km
|Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
|ABS
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
No
-
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
