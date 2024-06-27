HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Gt Texa Electric Motorcycle With 120 Km Of Range Launched At 1.20 Lakh

GT Texa electric motorcycle with 120 km of range launched at 1.20 lakh

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Jun 2024, 16:05 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • GT Texa has a top speed of 80 kmph. The battery pack is of 3.5 kWh and can deliver a range of between 120 km and 130 km.
GT Texa
GT Texa has a design of a naked motorcycle.
GT Texa
GT Texa has a design of a naked motorcycle.

GT Force, an electric two-wheeler manufacturer has launched a new motorcycle called GT Texa. It is priced at 1,19,555 ex-showroom. GT Force products are available through its 35 outlets across multiple states, including Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, and Delhi-NCR. The manufacturer aims to have 100 dealerships by the end of 2024.

The GT Texa boasts a BLDC motor that delivers a top speed of 80 kmph. It is powered by a 3.5 kWh battery pack that has a claimed range of between 120-130 km on a single charge. Equipped with a micro-charger with auto-cut, the motorcycle can be fully charged in just 4-5 hours.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Gt Force Drive Plus (HT Auto photo)
GT Force Drive Plus
Range Icon110 km/charge
₹ 1.03 Lakhs
Compare
Bgauss Ruv 350 (HT Auto photo)
BGauss RUV 350
MaxSpeed Icon75 kmph
₹ 1.10 - 1.35 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Zelo Zaeden Plus (HT Auto photo)
Zelo Zaeden Plus
MaxSpeed Icon55 kmph
₹88,900
Compare
Everve Motors Everve Ef1 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Everve Motors Everve EF1
BatteryCapacity Icon4.2 kWh Range Icon100 Km
₹90,000
View Details
Tvs Iqube (HT Auto photo)
TVS iQube
MaxSpeed Icon82 kmph
₹ 1.17 - 1.85 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Bajaj Chetak (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Chetak
MaxSpeed Icon73 kmph
₹ 95,998 - 1.56 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

GT Force says that the GT Texa has a load capacity of 180 kg and gradeability of 18 degrees. It would be offered in two colour options - black and red. The front alloy wheel measures 18 inches while the rear one is a 17-inch unit. They are wrapped in an 80-100 tyre in the front and a 120-80 section tyre at the rear. They are tubeless units which means fixing a puncture should be an easy job.

Electric vehicles

The motorcycle is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, complemented by an E-ABS controller. Riders can start the vehicle using either a remote start or a key operation, adding to the convenience factor. Other features on offer are a 17.78 cm LED display, central locking system, LED headlight, tail light, and turn signal lamps.

The suspension system features telescopic dual units at both the front and rear. The saddle height is of 770 mm and a ground clearance of 145 mm. Additionally, the motorcycle boasts a lightweight kerb weight of 120 kg.

Also Read : Next-generation Bentley Continental GT Speed to make global debut on June 25

Commenting on the launch of the Electric Motorcycle GT Texa, Mr. Mukesh Taneja, Co-Founder and Managing Director of GT Force, expressed, "The electric motorcycle market is still in its infancy, and existing players have significant gaps in terms of safety, reliability, affordability, and performance. GT Texa's unique selling proposition lies in its engineering prowess, which is on par with traditional ICE motorcycles, but with the added advantage of being eco-friendly and cost-effective in the long run. We have meticulously designed and developed the GT Texa to cater to the evolving needs of urban commuters, offering them a superior riding experience without compromising on performance or safety. We are confident of receiving a huge number of bookings and are fully prepared to fulfil the demand in a timely manner."

First Published Date: 27 Jun 2024, 16:05 PM IST
TAGS: GT Force GT GT Force electric vehicles EV

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.