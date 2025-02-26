Which is the top variant of Revolt Motors RV BlazeX? Revolt Motors RV BlazeX comes in a single variant which is the STD.

What are the key specifications of the Revolt Motors RV BlazeX? The Revolt Motors RV BlazeX is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 150 km, it has a charging time of 3 Hours 30 Minutes and a battery capacity of 3.24 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the Revolt Motors RV BlazeX have, and what is the price range? The Revolt Motors RV BlazeX offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for Revolt Motors RV BlazeX? The Revolt Motors RV BlazeX is an electricCommuter Bikes, powered by a high-capacity 3.24 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 150 km on a single charge.