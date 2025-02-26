HT Auto
Revolt Motors RV BlazeX Front Left View
JUST LAUNCHED
Revolt Motors RV BlazeX Front View
Revolt Motors RV BlazeX Left View
Revolt Motors RV BlazeX Seat View
Revolt Motors RV BlazeX Fuel Tank View
Revolt Motors RV BlazeX Headlight View
REVOLT MOTORS RV BlazeX

Launch Date: 26 Feb 2025
1.15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
RV BlazeX Key Specs

Speed

RV BlazeX: 85.0 kmph

Range

RV BlazeX: 150.0 km

Charging

RV BlazeX: 3.5 hrs

Battery

RV BlazeX: 3.24 kwh

Category average

View all RV BlazeX Specs and Features

Revolt Motors RV BlazeX Alternatives

Komaki MX3

Komaki MX3

1.15 Lakhs
RV BlazeXvsMX3
GT Force Texa

GT Force Texa

1.2 Lakhs
RV BlazeXvsTexa
PURE EV EcoDryft

PURE EV EcoDryft

1.2 - 1.3 Lakhs
RV BlazeXvsEcoDryft
PURE EV eTryst 350

PURE EV eTryst 350

1.3 Lakhs
RV BlazeXvseTryst 350
Hop Electric OXO

Hop Electric OXO

1.28 - 1.61 Lakhs
RV BlazeXvsOXO
Revolt Motors RV1

Revolt Motors RV1

84,990 - 99,990
RV BlazeXvsRV1
Revolt Motors RV BlazeX Variants

Revolt Motors RV BlazeX price starts at ₹ 1.15 Lakhs .

1 Variant Available
₹1.15 Lakhs*
Speed
85 kmph
Range
150 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Revolt Motors RV BlazeX Images

Revolt Motors RV BlazeX Colours

Revolt Motors RV BlazeX is available in the 2 Colours in India.

Eclipse red black
Vehicle Review Contest

Revolt Motors RV BlazeX Specifications and Features

Body TypeCommuter Bikes
Battery Capacity3.24 kWh
Charging PointYes
Mobile ConnectivityBluetooth
HeadlightLED
Range150 km
Charging Time3 Hours 30 Minutes
View all RV BlazeX specs and features

Revolt Motors RV BlazeX comparison with similar bikes

*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Revolt Motors News

Revolt RV BlazeX gets power from a 3.24 kWh removable battery pack promising a range of 150 kilometres on a full charge.
Revolt RV BlazeX, promising up to 150 km range launched in India; priced at
26 Feb 2025
The Revolt RV400 and RV400 BRZ will now be available in Sri Lanka with the maiden dealership recently opened in Colombo
Revolt Motors expands operations to Sri Lanka with RV400 & RV400 BRZ e-bikes
29 Nov 2024
The Revolt RV1 has two battery options: a 2.2 kWh battery with a claimed range of 100 km, and a 3.24 kWh battery with a claimed range of 160 km.
Revolt RV1 e-motorcycle garners strong demand after launch, receives 16,000 bookings in one week
25 Sept 2024
The Revolt RV400 is now available in the Eclipse Red shade, in addition to the existing colours on offer
Revolt Motors adds new Eclipse Red colour scheme to RV400 electric motorcycle
28 Nov 2023
Revolt RV400 is one of few electric motorcycles on offer in India.
Revolt Motors reopens bookings for its RV400 electric bike. Check key details
20 Feb 2023
Revolt Motors RV BlazeX FAQs

Revolt Motors RV BlazeX comes in a single variant which is the STD.
The Revolt Motors RV BlazeX is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 150 km, it has a charging time of 3 Hours 30 Minutes and a battery capacity of 3.24 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.
The Revolt Motors RV BlazeX offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The Revolt Motors RV BlazeX is an electricCommuter Bikes, powered by a high-capacity 3.24 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 150 km on a single charge.
The Revolt Motors RV BlazeX has a charging time of 3 Hours 30 Minutes, making it convenient for riders to recharge the battery overnight or during work hours for a full day of riding.

