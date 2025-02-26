Category Average: 79.33 kmph
RV BlazeX: 85.0 kmph
Category Average: 123.17 km
RV BlazeX: 150.0 km
Category Average: 4.75 hrs
RV BlazeX: 3.5 hrs
Category Average: 3.04 kwh
RV BlazeX: 3.24 kwh
Revolt Motors RV BlazeX price starts at ₹ 1.15 Lakhs .
Revolt Motors RV BlazeX is available in the 2 Colours in India.
|Body Type
|Commuter Bikes
|Battery Capacity
|3.24 kWh
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Mobile Connectivity
|Bluetooth
|Headlight
|LED
|Range
|150 km
|Charging Time
|3 Hours 30 Minutes
Revolt Motors RV BlazeX
Revolt Motors RV BlazeX
₹1.15 Lakhs*
₹1.15 Lakhs*
₹1.2 Lakhs*
₹1.2 Lakhs*
₹1.3 Lakhs*
₹1.28 Lakhs*
₹84,990*
₹1.63 Lakhs*
₹1.08 Lakhs*
Charging Time
3 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Charging Time
4-6 Hours
Charging Time
6 Hours
Charging Time
4 Hours 45 Minutes
Charging Time
3.30 Hrs
Charging Time
-
Charging Time
4 Hours
Range
150 km
Range
80-90 km
Range
120-130 km
Range
171 km
Range
111-171 km
Range
150 km
Range
160 km
Range
130 km
Range
100 km
Motor Power
4.1 kW
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
3 kW
Motor Power
4000 W
Motor Power
6300 W
Motor Power
2800 W
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
3000 W
Kerb Weight
113 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
120 kg
Kerb Weight
101 kg
Kerb Weight
120 kg
Kerb Weight
140 kg
Kerb Weight
110 kg
Kerb Weight
130 kg
Kerb Weight
125 kg
Front Brake
-
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Spoke
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Cafe Racer Bikes
