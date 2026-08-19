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GT FORCE Drive Pro

₹85,999*
*Ex-showroom price
5.0
2
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GT Force Drive Pro Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    70 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    100 - 110 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    4.5 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    2.5 kWh
View All Drive Pro SpecsView specs icon

GT Force Drive Pro Variants

GT Force Drive Pro price starts at ₹ 85,999 .
1 Variant Available
Drive Pro STD
₹85,999*
70 kmph
100 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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GT Force Drive Pro Latest Updates

Calendar icon19 Aug 2026
The Ather Rizta, TVS iQube, and Vida VX2 are practical, safe, and versatile electric scooters offering varied features, battery options, and prices.Read Full Story
Calendar icon8 Jun 2026
The Tata Tiago EV is India's most affordable electric car under the BaaS program, starting at ₹4.69 lakh.Read Full Story
Calendar icon19 Mar 2026
Rising oil prices lead EV makers VinFast and Ola Electric to offer discounts, encouraging a shift to electric vehicles.Read Full Story

GT Force Drive Pro Visual Comparison

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GT Force Drive Pro comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
GT Force Drive Pro
GT Force Drive Pro image
Rs. 85,999Onwards
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Scooters112 kg---158 km4 Hours 10 Minutes1.8 kWDrive ProVSOrbiter
Bajaj ChetakBajaj Chetak imageRs. 96,504Onwards
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Scooters---Alloy153 km3 Hours-Drive ProVSChetak
Honda QC1Honda QC1 imageRs. 90,000Onwards
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Scooters89.5 kgDrumDrumAlloy80 km4 Hours 30 Minutes1.8 kWDrive ProVSQC1
Ampere Reo Li PlusAmpere Reo Li Plus imageRs. 69,990Onwards
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Scooters-DrumDrumAlloy70 km6 Hours250 WDrive ProVSReo Li Plus
Ampere Magnus G MaxAmpere Magnus G Max imageRs. 1.03 LakhsOnwards-Scooters116 kgDrumDrumSteel Metal142 km5 Hours 45 Minutes2.4 kWDrive ProVSMagnus G Max

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GT Force Drive Pro Images

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GT Force Drive Pro Alternatives

TVS Orbiter

TVS Orbiter

88,250 - 1.05 Lakhs
Drive ProvsOrbiter
Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

96,504 - 1.39 Lakhs
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Ather Energy Konarc

Ather Energy Konarc

99,000 Onwards
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Honda QC1

Honda QC1

90,000
Drive ProvsQC1
Ampere Reo Li Plus

Ampere Reo Li Plus

69,990
Drive ProvsReo Li Plus
Ampere Magnus G Max

Ampere Magnus G Max

1.03 - 1.1 Lakhs
Drive ProvsMagnus G Max

GT Force Drive Pro User Reviews & Ratings

5Engine & Performance
5Features
5Safety
5Design
5Value For Money
5Comfort
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GT Force Drive Pro User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users praise the GT Drive Force for its smooth performance and impressive mileage, making it a standout among electric scooters. Satisfaction is high after a month of use.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconGreat comfort
  • check circle iconSmooth ride
  • check circle iconBetter mileage than competitors
  • check circle iconPowerful performance
  • check circle iconUser-friendly design

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconLimited color options
  • warning iconCharging time could improve
  • warning iconHigher initial price
  • warning iconWeight may be cumbersome for some
  • warning iconLack of advanced features
Amazing Scooter
GT Drive Force is an amazing electric scooter with great comfort. The ride is very smooth, and its mileage is better than many other scooters
By: Jitendra tiwari (May 9, 2025)
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Best look and good features
It is very good. I have been driving it for a month, and I really like its performance compared to other vehicles
By: Giriraj Singh (Oct 20, 2024)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
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GT Force Drive Pro Related News

The GT Drive Pro is a decent looking scooter but nothing about its design stands out.
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4 Apr 2023
GT Drive Pro has a riding range of 50-60 km or 60-65 km, depending on the battery type.&nbsp;
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29 Sept 2022
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New-gen Bajaj Pulsar 150, Pulsar 125 to launch on August 24
19 Aug 2026
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Ather Konarc will debut on August 29 with metal body panels and a new family-oriented design.
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19 Aug 2026
Kia Syros EV is offered with two battery pack options.
Kia delivers 150 Syros EVs in Kochi, marks EV milestone
19 Aug 2026
View all
 GT Force Drive Pro Related News

GT Force Drive Pro Specifications and Features

Battery Capacity2.5 kWh
Body TypeScooters
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Range100-110 km
HeadlightLED
Charging Time4 Hours 30 Minutes
Max Speed70 kmph
View all Drive Pro specs and features

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