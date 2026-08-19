GT Force Drive Pro Key Specs
- Speed70 kmph
- Range100 - 110 km
- Charging4.5 hrs
- Battery Capacity2.5 kWh
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|GT Force Drive Pro
|Rs. 85,999Onwards
|Scooters
|85 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|100-110 km
|4 Hours 30 Minutes
|-
|TVS Orbiter
|Rs. 88,250Onwards
|Scooters
|112 kg
|-
|-
|-
|158 km
|4 Hours 10 Minutes
|1.8 kW
|Drive ProVSOrbiter
|Bajaj Chetak
|Rs. 96,504Onwards
|Scooters
|-
|-
|-
|Alloy
|153 km
|3 Hours
|-
|Drive ProVSChetak
|Honda QC1
|Rs. 90,000Onwards
|Scooters
|89.5 kg
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|80 km
|4 Hours 30 Minutes
|1.8 kW
|Drive ProVSQC1
|Ampere Reo Li Plus
|Rs. 69,990Onwards
|Scooters
|-
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|70 km
|6 Hours
|250 W
|Drive ProVSReo Li Plus
|Ampere Magnus G Max
|Rs. 1.03 LakhsOnwards
|-
|Scooters
|116 kg
|Drum
|Drum
|Steel Metal
|142 km
|5 Hours 45 Minutes
|2.4 kW
|Drive ProVSMagnus G Max
AI generated summary
Users praise the GT Drive Force for its smooth performance and impressive mileage, making it a standout among electric scooters. Satisfaction is high after a month of use.
|Battery Capacity
|2.5 kWh
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Range
|100-110 km
|Headlight
|LED
|Charging Time
|4 Hours 30 Minutes
|Max Speed
|70 kmph
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