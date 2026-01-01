hamburger icon
GT Force Drive Pro STD

89,860*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Drive Pro STD

Drive Pro STD Prices

The Drive Pro STD, is priced at ₹89,860 (ex-showroom).

Drive Pro STD Range

The Drive Pro STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Drive Pro STD Battery & Range

Drive Pro STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Drive Pro STD include the Ampere Magnus G Max priced ₹95 Thousands and the Birla E-Smart priced between ₹71.78 Thousands - 1.04 Lakhs.

Drive Pro STD Specs & Features

The Drive Pro STD has Riding Modes, Charging at Home, Low Battery Indicator, Underseat storage, Anti Theft Alarm, Passenger Footrest and USB Charging Port.

GT Force Drive Pro STD Price

Drive Pro STD

₹ 89,860*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
85,999
Insurance
3,861
On-Road Price in Delhi
89,860
EMI@1,931/mo
GT Force Drive Pro STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Length
1820 mm
Ground Clearance
200 mm
Kerb Weight
85 kg
Additional Storage
Yes
Height
1050 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm
Width
670 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/90-12
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

Range
100-110 km
Max Speed
70 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button Start
Reverse Assist
Yes
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Double Shocker With Dual Tube Technology
Front Suspension
Hydraulic Telescopic

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Gradeability
16 Degrees
Odometer
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
Yes
Seat Type
Single
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Parking Assist
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
TFT Screen

Charging

Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging at Home
Yes

Electricals

Battery Warranty
3 Years or 60,000 Km
Battery Capacity
2.5 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion
GT Force Drive Pro STD EMI
EMI1,738 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
80,874
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
80,874
Interest Amount
23,424
Payable Amount
1,04,298

view all specs and features

