The Drive Pro STD, is priced at ₹89,860 (ex-showroom).
The Drive Pro STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Drive Pro STD include the Ampere Magnus G Max priced ₹95 Thousands and the Birla E-Smart priced between ₹71.78 Thousands - 1.04 Lakhs.
The Drive Pro STD has Riding Modes, Charging at Home, Low Battery Indicator, Underseat storage, Anti Theft Alarm, Passenger Footrest and USB Charging Port.