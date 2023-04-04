Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
GT Force Drive Pro on road price in Kolkata starts from Rs. 70,720.
The on road price for GT Force Drive Pro top variant goes up to Rs. 94,420 in Kolkata.
The lowest price
GT Force Drive Pro on road price in Kolkata starts from Rs. 70,720.
The on road price for GT Force Drive Pro top variant goes up to Rs. 94,420 in Kolkata.
The lowest price model is GT Force Drive Pro Lead Acid 48V and the most priced model is GT Force Drive Pro Lithium Ion 60V.
Visit your nearest
GT Force Drive Pro dealers and showrooms in Kolkata for best offers.
GT Force Drive Pro on road price breakup in Kolkata includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the GT Force Drive Pro is mainly compared to Okinawa PraisePro which starts at Rs. 76,848 in Kolkata, Hero Electric Nyx which starts at Rs. 0.62 Lakhs in Kolkata and Hero Electric AE-8 starting at Rs. 70,000 in Kolkata.
Variants On-Road Price GT Force Drive Pro Lead Acid 48V ₹ 70,720 GT Force Drive Pro Lead Acid 60V ₹ 73,610 GT Force Drive Pro Lithium Ion 48V ₹ 89,470 GT Force Drive Pro Lithium Ion 60V ₹ 94,420
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price