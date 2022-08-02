HT Auto
GT Force launches two new electric scooters, GT Soul and GT One

Both GT Soul and GT One are built on high-strength tubular frames, claim GT Force.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Aug 2022, 11:30 AM
GT One is capable of running at 25 kmph speed.
Electric vehicle startup GT Force has launched two of its new electric scooters, GT Soul and GT One, priced at 49,996 (ex-showroom) and 59,800 (ex-showroom) respectively. Both the electric scooters are positioned in the slow-speed category and aim at serving short-distance commuting requirements with a top speed of 25 kmph, claims the manufacturer. Both the scooters are built on a high-strength tubular frame, claims the company. Also, both of them are available with lead 48V 24Ah and lithium 48V 28Ah batteries, with a range of 50-60 km on lead and 60-65 km on lithium per charge.

The GT Soul comes with a highly insulated BLDC hub motor positioned at the centre of the rear wheel. The GT Soul is claimed to be capable of carrying a load of 130 kg, and it comes with 185 mm ground clearance. It is available in multiple colour options, which are - Red, Black, White and Silver. It is offered with an 18-month motor warranty, one-year lead battery warranty, and a three-year lithium-ion battery warranty.

The GT One comes with a front hydraulic and telescopic rare double shocker with dual-tube technology for the rider’s comfort. It has a loading capacity of 140 kg. It offers a host of features including central locking with an anti-theft alarm, parking mode, reverse mode, mobile charging, and a cruise control system. The GT One electric scooter is available in Matt Red, Black, White, Silver colours and comes with an 18-month motor warranty, a one-year lead battery warranty, and a three-year lithium battery warranty.

Mukesh Taneja, CO-Founder and CEO of GT-Force, said that these accessible EVs would contribute to the nation's growing preference for electric two-wheelers. “We want to make EVs accessible and affordable so that they can address travel challenges in every corner of the country. The stylish new models of the GT Force range are outfitted with technologically advanced formulas and eco-friendly features which are preferred by our new generation," he further added.

First Published Date: 02 Aug 2022, 11:18 AM IST
TAGS: GT Force GT One GT Soul electric scooter electric vehicle electric mobility EV
