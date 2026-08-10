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GT FORCE One Plus [2022-2024]

₹68,982 - 86,970*
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
GT Force One Plus [2022-2024] is discontinued and no longer produced.
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GT Force One Plus [2022-2024] Alternatives

Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
One Plus [2022-2024]vsMagnus Neo
PURE EV ETrance Neo

PURE EV ETrance Neo

79,699 - 1.06 Lakhs
One Plus [2022-2024]vsETrance Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7G

PURE EV Epluto 7G

80,799 - 97,499
One Plus [2022-2024]vsEpluto 7G
TVS Orbiter

TVS Orbiter

88,250 - 1.05 Lakhs
One Plus [2022-2024]vsOrbiter
Honda QC1

Honda QC1

90,000
One Plus [2022-2024]vsQC1
Ampere Reo Li Plus

Ampere Reo Li Plus

69,990
One Plus [2022-2024]vsReo Li Plus

GT Force One Plus [2022-2024] Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    25 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    60 - 65 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    4.5 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    2.5 kWh
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    0.25 kW
View All One Plus [2022-2024] SpecsView specs icon

GT Force One Plus [2022-2024] Variants

GT Force One Plus [2022-2024] price starts at ₹ 68,982 and goes up to ₹ 86,970 (Ex-showroom). GT Force One Plus [2022-2024] comes in 2 variants. GT Force One Plus [2022-2024]'s top variant is Lithium Ion.
2 Variants Available
One Plus [2022-2024] Lead Acid
₹68,982*
25 kmph
55 km
One Plus [2022-2024] Lithium Ion
₹86,970*
25 kmph
60 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

GT Force One Plus [2022-2024] Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with One Plus [2022-2024].
GT Force One Plus [2022-2024]
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GT Force One Plus [2022-2024] comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
GT Force One Plus [2022-2024]
GT Force One Plus [2022-2024] image
Rs. 68,982Onwards--Scooters98 kgDiscDrumAlloy60-65 km7-8 hours250 W
Ampere Magnus NeoAmpere Magnus Neo imageRs. 86,999Onwards
4.635
-Scooters103 kg--Steel85 km5 hrs-One Plus [2022-2024]VSMagnus Neo
PURE EV ETrance NeoPURE EV ETrance Neo imageRs. 79,699Onwards--Scooters86 kgDiscDrumAlloy131-171 km4 Hours2.2 kWOne Plus [2022-2024]VSETrance Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7GPURE EV Epluto 7G imageRs. 80,799Onwards-30 NmScooters76 kgDiscDrumAlloy111-151 km4 Hours2.2 kWOne Plus [2022-2024]VSEpluto 7G
TVS OrbiterTVS Orbiter imageRs. 88,250Onwards
3.898
-Scooters112 kg---158 km4 Hours 10 Minutes1.8 kWOne Plus [2022-2024]VSOrbiter
Honda QC1Honda QC1 imageRs. 90,000Onwards
4.51
-Scooters89.5 kgDrumDrumAlloy80 km4 Hours 30 Minutes1.8 kWOne Plus [2022-2024]VSQC1
Ola Electric S1 X 3 GenOla Electric S1 X 3 Gen imageRs. 94,999Onwards
54
-Scooters113 kgDiscDrum-320 km4 Hours 50 Minutes11 kWOne Plus [2022-2024]VSS1 X 3 Gen

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GT Force One Plus [2022-2024] Images

GT Force One Plus [2022-2024] Image 1
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GT Force One Plus [2022-2024] Specifications and Features

Max Power250 W
Body TypeScooters
Battery Capacity2.5 kWh
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Range60-65 km
HeadlightYes
Charging Time4-5 Hours
Max Speed25 kmph
View all One Plus [2022-2024] specs and features

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