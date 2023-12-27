In 2023 GT Force One Plus or PURE EV Epluto 7G choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2023 GT Force One Plus or PURE EV Epluto 7G choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. GT Force One Plus Price starts at 68,982 (ex-showroom price) whereas the PURE EV Epluto 7G Price starts at 83,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of One Plus up to 55-60 km/charge and the Epluto 7G has a range of up to 90-120 km/charge. PURE EV offers the Epluto 7G in 6 colours. ...Read More Read Less