Watch: Mercedes AMG One, F1-inspired hypercar, in action on race track

After developing for more than five years, Mercedes-Benz has finally taken the covers off the AMG One hypercar for the world to see. Watch the AMG One burn the tracks in this video.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Jun 2022, 04:33 PM

