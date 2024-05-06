Mahindra XUV700 seven-seater gets more affordable with entry-level MX variant

Mahindra is broadening the reach of its XUV700 lineup by introducing a seven-seat version in the entry-level MX variant. Priced at ₹15 lakh ex-showroom with the diesel engine, the XUV700 MX 7-seater provides a more economical option compared to its AX3 7-seater counterpart, undercutting it by ₹3 lakh.

The seven-seater option of the Mahindra XUV700 MX variant gets additional features like third-row AC vents, a second-row centre armrest, and a 60:40 o

This new three-row variant retains the mechanical and feature specifications of the XUV700 MX 5-seater model. Priced ₹40,000 higher than the XUV700 MX 5-seater with the 2.2-litre diesel engine, the MX 7-seater maintains parity in equipment. It features an 8-inch infotainment touchscreen with Android Auto, four speakers, a 7-inch MID, analogue dials, multiple USB ports, tilt-adjustable steering, a centre armrest with storage, adjustable headrests for all passengers, follow-me-home headlamps, powered ORVMs, and ISOFIX anchors.

The new variant gets additional features like third-row AC vents, a second-row centre armrest, and a 60:40 one-touch tumble function, similar to other seven-seat trims. The MX 7-seater is offered in the same five colour options as the MX variant – Everest white, Midnight black, Dazzling red, Red rage, and Napoli Black.

Mechanically, the Mahindra XUV700 MX 7-seater mirrors its 5-seater counterpart, powered by a lower-powered 156hp, 2.2-litre diesel engine paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox. There's a possibility of the 7-seater also offering the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine option available in the 5-seater trim.

Mahindra recently launched the Blaze edition of the XUV700 at ₹24.24 lakh ex-showroom. The Blaze Edition will be available only with front-wheel drive powertrain and 7-seater configurations, with options for Petrol AT and Diesel AT and MT.

Mahindra's introduction of the XUV700 MX 7-seater enhances both affordability and premium offerings in the SUV market. This move aligns with the recent launch of the higher-spec XUV700 Blaze, expanding choices for consumers. Furthermore, the competitive pricing positions Mahindra favourably against rivals like the Tata Safari and the seven-seat diesel version of the MG Hector Plus, making the XUV700 an attractive option for buyers seeking a large three-row SUV.

